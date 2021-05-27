Cancel
Public Health

Real Milli Vanilli singer John Davis dies of COVID-19

By Brian Niemietz
msn.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger John Davis — who was one of the real voices behind the commercial pop act Milli Vanilli — has died, the BBC reports. Davis, 66, died of COVID-19. Fabrice Morvan (left) and John Davis perform on May 16, 2015 in Magdeburg, Germany. (Sebastian Willnow/) His voice can be heard...

