Real Milli Vanilli singer John Davis dies of COVID-19

HOPE TALA REVEALS NEW SINGLE “MAD” PRODUCED BY PAUL EPWORTH AND ACCOMPANIED BY OFFICIAL VIDEO. Today, West London-based genre hybrid Hope Tala reveals her stunning new single, “MAD.” Her first new music since the release of her hotly-received recent EP, Girl Eats Sun, “MAD” sees Hope Tala build on the bossa nova-inspired R&B that has seen her cement herself as one of 2021’s artists to watch. Premiered by Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1, produced by the multi-Grammy award winning Paul Epworth (Adele, Florence + the Machine) and accompanied by a stunning video directed by Millicent Hailes, the song serves as a stellar entry point for what promises to be a breakthrough year for Hope Tala. You can listen to “MAD” HERE. You can watch the official video for “MAD” HERE.