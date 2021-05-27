Cancel
Uniontown, PA

Uniontown author releases horror novel

By Holly Hendershot hhendershot@heraldstandard.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Uniontown author has fulfilled a lifelong dream to become a full-time creative writer with the release of her first fiction novel, “Seraphim Falls.”. Author Tara Rack-Amber said the horror novel is a compilation of short stories surrounding the small town of Seraphim Falls. Not everything that happens in small towns are easily noticed by outsiders, so the stories take the reader behind the scenes into the stranger happenings of the fictional town.

