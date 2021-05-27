Uniontown author releases horror novel

“Hijacking Justice,” the latest in Lance J. LoRusso’s Blue Mystery series featuring Detective Johnny Till is being released on Friday, June 3, 2021, to subscribers of the Lance LoRusso Books Newsletter. Each week, a new chapter of this police thriller will be released. With a plot similar to today’s headlines, LoRusso draws upon his extensive experience representing over 100 law enforcement officers involved in shootings, in this serial novel portraying a fictionalized world where the fair treatment of our front-line heroes is often sacrificed to feed power hungry politicians and a criminal machine. In this eight-episode story, Detective Johnny Till finds himself thrown in jail and charged with triple murder after being ambushed while visiting Ingram County on the Georgia Coast to help put away a serial rapist. Fans and readers of police mysteries can go to lancelorussobooks.com to sign up for the LoRusso Books Newsletter and read the thrilling chapters of Hijacking Justice as they are released weekly. Regardless of when a person signs up, they will get all the chapters in the order in which they were released. Hijacking Justice is a great easy read for the summer. Readers can also make a donation to the Cobb County Public Safety Foundation that directly benefits and supports our first responders on the frontlines.