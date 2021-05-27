Wasilla council discusses police pay

WASILLA — The Wasilla City Council discussed the pay of Wasilla Police Department officers and the upcoming contract negotiations with the WPD Employees Association at their Monday council meeting. At the start of the meeting, Councilman Jordan Rausa moved to amend the agenda by removing three items from the consent agenda to hold discussion including Resolution 21-10 which adopted the 2022 salary structure and pay ranges for the WPDEA, non represented employees and members of the local 302 operating engineers and 341 laborers. Resolution 21-10 provided a two percent cost of living increase along with step increases that are calculated with the Anchorage Consumer Price Index. The motion to move the three items into new business passed 5-1 with only Councilman Tim Burney voting in opposition.