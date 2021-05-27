Asian shares slip with eyes on inflation, US economy

Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies steadied to 91.77 (91.85 yesterday). Last Friday USD/DXY hit a two-month high at 92.405. In otherwise featureless and dull trade, Sterling was the busiest currency, slipping to 1.3925 (1.3957). The Bank of England maintained its Bank Rate at 0.1% and showed it was in no rush to raise interest rates. This disappointed GBP hawks who expected the BOE to match the Fed in its tone. Against the Yen, the US Dollar eased to 110.85 from 111.00 yesterday. Risk leading currency, the Australian Dollar edged 0.2% higher to 0.7587 (0.7574 yesterday). The Euro was little changed for the 3rd day running, settling at 1.1933 (1.1925). Asian and Emerging Market currencies ended mixed against the US Dollar. The USD/SGD (US Dollar vs Singapore Dollar) pair eased 0.27% to 1.3425 (1.3455) while the USD/THB (US Dollar vs Thai Baht) climbed to 31.92 from 31.82 yesterday. Against China’s Offshore Yuan, the Greenback (USD/CNH) dipped to 6.4695 from 6.4775. Wall Street stocks hit record highs with the DOW closing at 34,260 (33,930) while the S&P 500 was last at 4,271 (4,245). The US 10-year bond yield steadied to 1.49% (1.49% yesterday). Germany’s 10-year Bund yield dipped to -0.19% from -0.18%. The UK-10-year rate settled at 0.74% from 0.78%. Japan’s 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.04%.