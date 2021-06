Many dads would be thrilled to have ribs on Father’s Day. For those planning to grill for a family get-together, an easy, tasty recipe hits the right mark. The key to cooking ribs on the grill is to go low and slow. That way, you can cook the ribs until they are falling-off-the-bone tender, but still flavorful and juicy. Cooking low and slow on the grill means over indirect heat — lighting just one side of the grill and cooking the ribs on the unlit side.