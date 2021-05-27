Cancel
New proposals for three secondary schools

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew proposals have been put forward for the future of Guernsey's secondary education system to be centred on a model of three 11-18 schools. The alternative plans are being led by former chief minister Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq as an amendment to education bosses' plans. Mr Le Tocq said his...

Blaine, WAthenorthernlight.com

Blaine school district reconsiders proposed staff reductions

The Blaine school district will be keeping four positions next school year that administrators considered removing due to possible budget cuts. Superintendent Christopher Granger said after the May 15 deadline, when state law requires the district to notify any affected staff, the district had found work for those staff members who could have been affected by the reduction in force.
Washington County, RIindependentri.com

Letter: School bond proposal ignored senior population

In reading about the school vote, nowhere did I encounter a mention of what I feel was a significant factor – the retirees in the community. In my case, I pay several thousand dollars annually in taxes for police coverage. I pay separately for water, for trash, and a large sum for fire protection. We do our own plowing.
Perry, MIArgus Press

Perry Public Schools advances bond proposal

PERRY — The Perry Public Schools Board of Education is moving forward with a $9.95-million, 25-year bond proposal, after voting May 17 to authorize Integrated Designs Inc. (IDI) to draft and submit language necessary to place the measure on the November 2021 ballot. The bond, if approved, would fund the...
Educationnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Dutch secondary schools resume classroom instruction despite concerns

Daily in-person teaching at secondary schools in the Netherlands was allowed to restart again on Monday, despite the lingering concerns some teachers have about bringing students back to the classroom. Teachers' associations had argued that regular school classes should not be resumed until after the summer holidays in view of...
PoliticsNorwalk Hour

Whitmer proposes eliminating longtime school funding gap

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday proposed using a budget surplus to finally eliminate a funding gap among K-12 districts, 27 years after Michigan overhauled the financing of public education. Under the Democratic governor's revised proposal, all districts and charter schools would receive $8,692 in base per-student...
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

PCM Schools Recently Hire Three New Administrators

The PCM School District has recently hired three new administrators. Donita Geetings was hired as the new principal at both Monroe and Prairie City Elementary Schools. Geetings is currently a K-5 Instructional Coach for the Ankeny Community School District; she has served in this capacity for seven years. She also taught classes in the Pella Community School District elementary schools for 11 years.
Educationrochesterschools.org

Proposed Budget for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

This budget was briefed to the school board on June 1. The school board is expected to approve the 2021-2022 budget at the June 15 school board meeting. Highlights of the 2021-2022 budget include:. RPS Online School staffing for students desiring a full-time online option. A new Cabinet-level leadership position—Executive...
Larimer County, COReporterHerald.com

Forums set for Thompson School District proposed budget

Residents can learn about the proposed Thompson School District budget at two community forums leading up to the June 16 vote to approve the 2021-22 budget. The budget projects that the district will bring in $174.3 million in revenue next school year and spend $173.8 million of that, leaving just over $500,000 to be added to the district savings account, according to the budget that was presented at the school board meeting on Wednesday.
Spokane, WAspokanepublicradio.org

Spokane School Board Names Three New Middle Schools

The Spokane Public School Board has unanimously voted to name their new middle schools after a Japanese civil rights activist, the woman who saved the Spokane Salish language, and a Holocaust freedom fighter. Spokane’s new middle schools will be named after Denny Yasuhara, Pauline Flett and Carla Peperzak. Denny Yasuhara...
Wake County, NCWRAL

Proposed changes to SRO program in Wake County schools

The school district decided back in February that they will keep School Resource Officers back in their schools with changes in their roles. Tuesday is the last day for parents, teachers, and the community to weigh in on the role officers should play in Wake County schools. Reporter: Brett Knese.
Madison, CTRegister Citizen

Town of Madison proposes new elementary school, updates to two others

MADISON — Madison Public Schools has announced plans for an upcoming referendum where voters could support a proposal to build a new school, as well as make changes to two others. The Board of Education decided the project will go to referendum either this December, or March or February 2022,...
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Three seats open on School Board

The count down for signatures on petitions starts soon for those interested in one of three seats up for election on the Marietta City Schools Board of Education. The terms of Stacey Hall, Mark Duckworth and Doug Mallett are each up at the conclusion of 2021, though each has the opportunity to file and run again.
New Milford, CTfairfieldcitizenonline.com

New Milford looks at proposals for new and diverse high school courses

NEW MILFORD — The school district is looking to diversify its high school class offerings in all senses of the word. At a Committee on Learning meeting on Tuesday, the board discussed the possible addition of two new English electives, updated World History and Modern World History courses for freshmen and sophomores, and a class on African American and Latino history for the 2022-2023 school year.
Taylor, MIdownriversundaytimes.com

Taylor Schools exploring $130 million bond proposal

TAYLOR — The Taylor School District is considering a possible $130 million bond proposal for the November general election, which would result in district wide upgrades to all school buildings. Mechanical and electrical improvements in facilities; new furniture at all buildings in the district to allow flexible and collaborative learning...
Cherokee, NCtheonefeather.com

School Board approves doctoral dissertation proposal

A dissertation request from Villareal Nika West, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, has been approved by the Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) Board of Education. This issue was tabled for further discussion at the Board’s previous meeting held on May 17, and this led to West submitting a follow-up request that amended his goals for the research. In his initial letter, West said that he was planning to collect data from EBCI and Cherokee Nation schools. Now, he is looking to focus on CCS more as a case study on the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. He wishes to look at 9th and 10th grade student test scores for the 2018-19, 2020-21, and 2021-22 school years. This study would also include voluntary surveys of students, teachers, administrators, and parents.
Farmington, CTEyewitness News

Farmington voters approve proposal to build new high school

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A referendum asking voters to approve the proposal to build a new high school passed on Thursday night. The multi-million dollar project would demo most of the campus and bring it up to safety and security requirements. It’s been a hot-button issue, as signs have been...