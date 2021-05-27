New proposals for three secondary schools

A dissertation request from Villareal Nika West, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, has been approved by the Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) Board of Education. This issue was tabled for further discussion at the Board’s previous meeting held on May 17, and this led to West submitting a follow-up request that amended his goals for the research. In his initial letter, West said that he was planning to collect data from EBCI and Cherokee Nation schools. Now, he is looking to focus on CCS more as a case study on the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. He wishes to look at 9th and 10th grade student test scores for the 2018-19, 2020-21, and 2021-22 school years. This study would also include voluntary surveys of students, teachers, administrators, and parents.