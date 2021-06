HDFC Bank on Friday said its board has declared a dividend of Rs 6.50 per share for the year ended March 2021. “A dividend of Rs 6.50 per equity share ( 650 per cent on face value of Re 1) out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2021, has been recommended, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the bank at its ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM),” HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.