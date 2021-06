Sri Lankan officials are bracing for a potentially disastrous oil spill after the container ship X-Press Pearl caught fire and sank off the Sri Lanka coast. Twenty-five metric tons of nitric acid have already been destroyed in the fire or spilled into the ocean, and plastic pellets called nurdles are washing up on miles of shoreline. Now, officials are worried that the ship's 278 tons of bunker fuel oil and 50 tons of gas oil in its tanks, as well as the 20 containers of lubricating oil it had on deck, will find their way into the Indian Ocean.