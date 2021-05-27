Our Sympathies extended to the families of...Leslie Anne Griffin

Leslie Anne (Wheat) Griffin passed away at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Monday, May 24, 2021, at the age of 62 years. Leslie was the daughter of Mildred Josephine ‘Josi’ Hall and James Buck ‘J. B.’ Wheat, born on August 20, 1958, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. She was brought up by her Granny across from the Mekusukey Mission and graduated Bowlegs High School in 1976. She lived all her adult life in Oklahoma, in Seminole, before moving in 1985 to.