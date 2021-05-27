Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Our Sympathies extended to the families of...Leslie Anne Griffin

hughescountytribune.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeslie Anne (Wheat) Griffin passed away at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Monday, May 24, 2021, at the age of 62 years. Leslie was the daughter of Mildred Josephine ‘Josi’ Hall and James Buck ‘J. B.’ Wheat, born on August 20, 1958, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. She was brought up by her Granny across from the Mekusukey Mission and graduated Bowlegs High School in 1976. She lived all her adult life in Oklahoma, in Seminole, before moving in 1985 to.

www.hughescountytribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Griffin
Person
Eddie Griffin
Person
Robin
Person
Kesha
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Francis Hospital#Bowlegs High School#The First Baptist Church#Nichols Dollar Saver#Little Cemetery#Www Fisherfh Net Griffin#Husband#Daughter#Tulsa#Seminole#Holdenville#Shawnee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: Afghanistan withdrawal more than halfway done | Senate report details intelligence failures before Jan. 6 | Pentagon shuttering most mass COVID-19 vaccination sites

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Rebecca Kheel, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is more than halfway done. So reported U.S. Central...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Senate passes long-delayed China bill

The Senate passed sweeping legislation aimed at combating China's competitiveness on Tuesday, after Democrats agreed to punt the bill into June in the face of GOP slow-walking. The 68-32 vote hands a victory to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), who made the bill a top priority and was able...
IndustryPosted by
Fox News

FDA OK's Biogen's Alzheimer's drug: What is Accelerated Approval?

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug albeit to mixed reviews. In announcing its decision, the agency noted that the drug was granted "Accelerated Approval," which allows for drugs targeted at serious conditions that fill an unmet medical need to be approved "based on a surrogate endpoint."