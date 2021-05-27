Our Sympathies extended to the families of...Danny Claude Jackson

Danny Claude Jackson passed away at his home in Holdenville on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the age of 74 years. Danny was the son of William C. Jackson and Grace Lorene (Cox) Jackson, born on February 13, 1947, in Holdenville, Oklahoma. Danny’s father passed away just weeks before he was born and Danny’s early years were spent in Holdenville, where his mother worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell. Following her job, they moved to Elk City, where Denny attended grade school, and later lived in Clinton, Oklahoma City, and Seminole. When Danny was a teenager they moved to Wichita, Kansas, where his mother met and married Al Mercer. Danny graduated high school in Wichita and worked for Cessna Aircraft Company from 1966 to 1975. He returned to Oklahoma and worked for TDK and Central Plastics in Shawnee, Hayes Axle in Seminole, and Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City. He had made his home in Holdenville for the past several years.