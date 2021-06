Against all odds, summer is here — and people are going places again. This mass movement out of the house merits the big, once-and-for-all return of capital-F “fashion,” after a hiatus that all can agree was far too long. If your closet could use some catching up, consider this the ultimate guide to need-to-know emerging brands for Summer 2021, courtesy of the Instagram set’s favorite style destination, @UpNextDesigner. For those who aren’t familiar, UND is the account that designers want to be on, celebrity stylists want to pull pieces from, and fashion fans want to shop directly — before the latest A-list talent wears something from its feed, causing it to sell out on the spot.