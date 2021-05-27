Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Fekola mine operations uninterrupted despite coup in Mali

By MINING.COM Staff Writer
mining.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the military takeover that took place on Monday in Mali and the subsequent resignation of the country’s interim president and prime minister on Wednesday, Canadian miner B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) issued a statement saying that mining operations at its Fekola mine have not been affected by the political turmoil.

www.mining.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining#Uninterrupted#Senegal#Canadian#B2gold Corp#Bto#Malian#Little Big Mining Sarl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Place
Africa
News Break
Industry
Related
Industrymining.com

New hyperspectral imaging satellite expected to support mining operations

San Francisco-based Orbital Sidekick (OSK) announced the launching of its most powerful hyperspectral imaging satellite — Aurora. In a press release, the company said that Aurora will capture more than 450 spectral bands in the visible to shortwave infrared light spectrum (400 to 2500 nm) with a pixel size of approximately 30 meters, making it the highest resolution commercial hyperspectral imagery available to date.
Industrymining-technology.com

Bankrupt Brazilian miner Samarco plans $2bn capital raise

Brazilian mining joint venture (JV) Samarco Mineracao is reportedly planning a capital raise of $2bn in an effort to exit bankruptcy protection. The new capital will be raised from investors via a competitive process, reported Reuters citing court documents. In the court filings, the company stated that the capital increase...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

B2gold Corp. (BTG) Commences International Arbitration Proceedings Against the Republic of Mali Relating to the Menankoto Permit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") announces an update on the Menankoto exploration permit (the "Menankoto Permit"), which forms a part of the Anaconda area and is located 20 kilometres north of the Fekola Mine license area. The Company's Malian subsidiary, Menankoto SARL ("Menankoto") has formally commenced international arbitration proceedings against the Republic of Mali in accordance with Article 36 of the Convention on the Settlement of Investment Disputes Between States and Nationals of Other States ("ICSID Convention") and the Rules of Procedure for the Institution of Conciliation and Arbitration Proceedings (the "Institution Rules"). The arbitration has been commenced pursuant to the arbitration clause set out in Section 31 of the Menankoto mining convention (the "Convention") governed by the 2012 Malian Mining Code ("2012 Mining Code"), on the basis that the Republic of Mali breached its obligations to Menankoto under the Convention and under the 2012 Mining Code. Based on the terms of the Convention, the arbitration will be conducted by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes in Paris, France.
Industrymining.com

Ecuador sees mining exports rising 74% in 2021, ministry says

The value of Ecuador’s mining exports could hit $1.6 billion in 2021, a 74% jump from 2020, due to plans by its two largest miners to boost copper and gold processing, the Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources Ministry said on Thursday. The optimistic outlook comes as copper prices hover near...
BusinessBusiness Insider

B2Gold Commences International Arbitration Proceedings Against the Republic of Mali Relating to the Menankoto Permit

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") announces an update on the Menankoto exploration permit (the "Menankoto Permit"), which forms a part of the Anaconda area and is located 20 kilometres north of the Fekola Mine license area. The Company's Malian subsidiary, Menankoto SARL ("Menankoto") has formally commenced international arbitration proceedings against the Republic of Mali in accordance with Article 36 of the Convention on the Settlement of Investment Disputes Between States and Nationals of Other States ("ICSID Convention") and the Rules of Procedure for the Institution of Conciliation and Arbitration Proceedings (the "Institution Rules"). The arbitration has been commenced pursuant to the arbitration clause set out in Section 31 of the Menankoto mining convention (the "Convention") governed by the 2012 Malian Mining Code ("2012 Mining Code"), on the basis that the Republic of Mali breached its obligations to Menankoto under the Convention and under the 2012 Mining Code. Based on the terms of the Convention, the arbitration will be conducted by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes in Paris, France.
Metal Miningkitco.com

B2Gold begins arbitration against Mali over mining permit

June 24 (Reuters) - Canadian gold miner B2Gold Corp said on Thursday it has begun international arbitration against Mali in a months-long dispute over the West African country's denial of a mining permit extension requested by the company. The Menankoto permit covers an area located 20 km north of B2Gold's...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Golden Arrow Identifies Drill Targets And Expands Tenements At Rosales Copper Project, Chile

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): GRGFrankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): G6AOTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB): GARWF. VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Golden Arrow Resources Corporation(TSXV: GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF), ("Golden Arrow"or the "Company")is pleased to report that the Transient Electromagnetic (TEM) surface geophysical survey at the Rosales Copper Project has identified large, near-surface conductive anomaly targets and prompted the Company to plan its first drill campaign at the project. Furthermore, based on the results to date the Company has applied for an additional 900 hectares of concessions adjacent to the southern boundaries of the project area (See Figure 1: https://bit.ly/3gMWFmC).
Businessu.today

Leading Chinese Mining Company Canaan Will Start Operations in New Country

Canaan, one of the largest miner producers in the Bitcoin industry, announced on Wednesday that it will start mining Bitcoin in Kazakhstan. The company will use self-developed devices to generate Bitcoin. The China-based miner manufacturer, which has offices in Beijing and Hangzhou, will continue to sell ASIC devices to miners,...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Chinese Cryptocurrency Firm Sets Up Mining Operations In Kazakhstan

China’s BIT Mining Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BTCM) announced the delivery of the first batch of its cryptocurrency mining machines to Kazakhstan. What Happened: Last month, BIT Mining entered into a binding investment term sheet with an unnamed Kazakhstan-based company on a cryptocurrency mining data center in the Central Asian republic.
Politicsthebharatexpressnews.com

Mali must return to civilian rule – Buhari – TBEN

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday urged West African leaders to pressure Malian military leaders to return to civilian rule. The President made the call in his statement at the 59th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS in Accra, Ghana. Mali was recently suspended...
Metal Miningmining.com

Fire at Kinross Gold’s Tasiast mine suspends milling operations

A June 15th fire at Kinross Gold’s (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC) Tasiast mine in Mauritania has shut down the mill while investigating its cause is underway. The Toronto-headquartered miner reported no injuries as a result of the incident. Management is said to be cooperating with government authorities to investigate the cause of the fire.
MilitaryNATO

NSPA to support Takuba Task Force in Mali

The Takuba Task Force is a European military task force, comprised by eight European countries and led by France, which advises and assists Malian Armed Forces in their fight against terrorism in the Sahel, in coordination with other international actors on the ground, including the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).
Energy Industryindmin.com

Ganfeng Lithium to buy 50% stake in Mali lithium mine for $130 million

China lithium producer Ganfeng Lithium is acquiring a 50% stake in a special purpose company that owns the Goulamina hard-rock mine in Mali for $130 million, the company said on Tuesday June 15. Australia-listed Firefinch, Goulamina’s current license holder, will hold the remaining 50% stake of the company that Firefinch...
Industrymining-technology.com

MRC begins operations at Trælen Graphite Mine in Norway

Mineral Commodities (MRC) has started decline mining operations at the Trælen Graphite Mine in Norway, through its subsidiary Skaland Graphite. Through the mining operations, the company intends to access the decline of the main Trælen deposit. The Trælen mine is operational since 2007. Moreover, MRC plans to undertake down-dip development...
Politicsnewagebd.net

Mali announces new govt with army figures

Mali announced a new government on Friday in which key roles were retained by army figures, according to a statement read out on the national broadcaster. The announcement comes after Colonel Assimi Goita, who led a coup last month, was named transitional president on Wednesday and appointed a civilian as his prime minister.
MilitaryTimes Daily

Attack on troops on UN mission in Mali: Germans involved

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Fifteen U.N. peacekeepers were injured when a temporary operational base in Mali was targeted with a vehicle bomb, the U.N. mission in Mali, MINUSMA, said Friday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription...