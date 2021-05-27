Cancel
Victoria Beckham Spices Up Summer’s Key Color

nuevoculture.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer 2021’s official color was decided long before the season began. Pantone introduced its yearly shades of choice back in December, settling on Ultimate Grey, a medium tone slate, and Illuminating, a zesty pale yellow. Since then, both hues have popped up in interior design, on beauty products, and on the runway. Still, their most exciting application is in the world of celebrity fashion. Case in point: when Victoria Beckham joined her husband, David, for a bite at Bar Pitti this afternoon in Manhattan, she provided a stylish example of how to pull it off.

www.nuevoculture.com
