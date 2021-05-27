In Loving Memory

Officiating: Dr. Donnie L. Nero Sr. Amelia Louise Swain Alford was born in Clearview, Oklahoma on November 30, 1923 to Lloyd V. and Rosie Swain. She attended Clearview Elementary School and graduated from Clearview High School. After her studies in her hometown, she enrolled at Langston University in Langston, Oklahoma where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education in 1945. At 22 years old, she was assigned to her first teaching job at Waurika Elementary School in Waurika, Oklahoma. She continued to educate children in various towns around the state, including Tullahassee, IXL, Slick, and Tulsa Dunbar. Louise accepted her final teaching position at Mark Twain Elementary in Tulsa, Oklahoma during the integration of Tulsa Public Schools. She remained there until she retired in 1984 after 39 years of service to a multitude of communities in Oklahoma.