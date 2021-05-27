Eve Pitts: the Church of England’s first Black female vicar – and one of its fiercest critics

Soon after she became the first Black female vicar in the Church of England in the 80s, the Rev Eve Pitts walked into a bar. She had finished theological college at the Queen’s Foundation in Birmingham and had just received her first posting, in Bartley Green, Birmingham. The area was notoriously unwelcoming to minorities, with a strong far-right presence (in 2019, a neo-Nazi living in Bartley Green was jailed for three years under the Terrorism Act). When Pitts took up her post at Saint Michael and All Angels’ church, in 1987, she remembers seeing graffiti with “‘National Front’, ‘niggers go home’, all over the place”.