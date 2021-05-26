newsbreak-logo
New Research Explores Social Media Learning

 3 days ago

CHICAGO – New research published in the American Association of School Librarians’ (AASL) peer-reviewed online journal, School Library Research (SLR), examines activities, motives, and barriers associated with social media learning. SLR promotes and publishes high-quality original research concerning the management, implementation, and evaluation of school libraries. Articles can be accessed for free at www.ala.org/aasl/slr.

