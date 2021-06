I don't need to remind you about how nasty the weather was for Memorial Day Weekend. The rain was so bad, unfortunately, we had to cancel my first summer radio broadcast from the New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio. However, this past Saturday, we had a party! It was truly awesome to be broadcasting LIVE from the classic Asbury Park Boardwalk. The weather was tremendous and it was a relief to see thousands of smiling faces. If I didn't see you this Saturday, I hope to see you sometime this Summer! I'll be on the boardwalk, broadcasting LIVE every Saturday from 10-3 p.m.