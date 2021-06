British justice was summed up today in two sentences in the Salford courtroom where three men were facing trial for perverting the course of justice in the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster.“This court is not a court of morals,” said Jonathan Goldberg QC, the barrister for Peter Metcalf, one of the accused. “This court is not a court of common decency.”The case against Peter Metcalf, the former South Yorkshire Police solicitor, ex-chief superintendent Donald Denton and retired detective chief inspector Alan Foster collapsed on Wednesday. The trio were charged with changing the statements of officers on duty at Sheffield Wednesday’s...