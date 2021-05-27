Shared Harvest Foundation Hosts Second Vaccinations Pop-up In Partnership With The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Haven’t gotten your jab yet? Head to the Hollywood Bowl and you’ll walk away with (soon after) antibodies and (possibly) a pair of free concert tickets. Here’s the deal: The Bowl is hosting a free Covid-19 vaccine clinic, and the first 400 people who get their shot will receive a voucher for a pair of tickets to a concert there this summer (you won’t be able to pick from the entire summer schedule, but you’ll be able to redeem your voucher on the day of the show at select classical, jazz and weekend shows, subject to availability).