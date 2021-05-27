London’s South Asian community revive the daytimer

When Mehr Husain and Saad Sarfraz Sheikh embarked on a journey to explore the history of Pakistani fashion, they had no idea of the intersections of fashion, politics and social justice that awaited them. The idea for their book, Pakistan: A Fashionable History, came to life when Husain was dropping her kids off to school in her pajamas only to come across a mother dressed to the nines in those early morning hours, whom she laughingly described in an interview with Perspective Magazine as "looking as miserable as I felt." What struck her then was the need to find out what motivated these decisions, and the driving forces behind the fashion industry and its consumers. Fashion has never existed in isolation, and for a region like South Asia where the complexities of identity, appearances, and the politics thereof span generations, fashion designers have a lot of room to showcase more than just clothes through their work — lately, they've been doing just that.