Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

London’s South Asian community revive the daytimer

theface.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish Asian parents are tough. Or at least most of them are. Rules, regulations, haircuts, home times, cooking aloo gobi. Back in 1980s Britain, young kids of immigrants navigated it by shifting the party to the daytime, bunking off school to attend a proper knees-up in areas all across the UK. Here, they’d be away from the prying eyes of family members, hop-skip-and-dancing home at 4pm like it never happened.

theface.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Community#Covid#Lgbtq#The Hemkunt Foundation#South Asian Culture#British Asian Parents#Cultural#Britain#Like Minded Creatives#Rain Soaked East London#Family Members#Aloo Gobi#Dressed Up Revellers#Legacy#August#Save Indian Trans#Crisis#Manuka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
Society
Related
WorldAtlas Obscura

Remembering the London Refuge for South Asian Nannies Far From Home

Sunlight pours into a room with floral-patterned wallpaper, where a coterie of women sit around a large table. Dressed in collared blouses and plain skirts or saris, the women sew and read with immense focus, aware of the watchful presence of other women standing behind them. This moment, possibly staged, was captured in a photograph in 1904, in the borough of Hackney. It is one of the rare records of the Ayahs’ Home, a refuge in East London for colonial South Asian ayahs who had crossed oceans caring for British children, only to be abandoned in a foreign country far from home.
Public HealthBBC

The Indian variant explained in five South Asian languages

Cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus have been rising in the UK. The B.1.617.2 variant of the virus, which was first found in India last year, is thought to spread more quickly than other variants. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has "increasing confidence" that the vaccines will work...
Worldh-net.org

TOC South Asia: Journal of South Asian Studies 44/2

South Asia: Journal of South Asian Studies is pleased to announce the publication of Vol. 44, no. 2 (April 2021) with a special section titled "A Country of Her Making: Women's Negotiations & Politics in Post-Colonial India", guest edited by Anjali Bhardwaj Datta, Uditi Sen and Mytheli Sreenivas, available online via Taylor & Francis, https://www.tandfonline.com/toc/csas20/current.
Public Healthlatestnewspost.com

South Londoners returning from Portugal hit out at quarantine ‘madness’

A number of Britons have vented their frustration at having to quarantine at home after arriving back in the UK from Portugal. Travellers who landed in the UK after 4am on Tuesday, including several who spoke out from south London, are required to self-isolate at home for 10 days due to the Government’s decision to remove the country from its green travel list.
EnvironmentAGU Blogosphere

The South Asian monsoon in the time of a pandemic

The start of June marks the onset of the South Asian summer monsoon. As I have noted previously, this is by far the most important annual global process in terms of landslides. The monsoon typically strengthens reasonably quickly through June, peaking in mid-July, and then slowly declining through to the autumn. In landslide terms, the events mostly occur when the monsoon reaches the hills of Sri Lanka, Kerala in W India and the Himalayan Arc across the north of South Asia. The monsoon advances from the southeast, so Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are often affected first.
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

We Need to Be Paying Attention to South Asian Fashion

When Mehr Husain and Saad Sarfraz Sheikh embarked on a journey to explore the history of Pakistani fashion, they had no idea of the intersections of fashion, politics and social justice that awaited them. The idea for their book, Pakistan: A Fashionable History, came to life when Husain was dropping her kids off to school in her pajamas only to come across a mother dressed to the nines in those early morning hours, whom she laughingly described in an interview with Perspective Magazine as "looking as miserable as I felt." What struck her then was the need to find out what motivated these decisions, and the driving forces behind the fashion industry and its consumers. Fashion has never existed in isolation, and for a region like South Asia where the complexities of identity, appearances, and the politics thereof span generations, fashion designers have a lot of room to showcase more than just clothes through their work — lately, they've been doing just that.
Minoritiesmcmaster.ca

McMaster united with Muslim community

Devastating Attack against a Muslim Canadian Family. It is devastating to hear of the recent act of hate that has taken the lives of four members of a Muslim Canadian family and left the fifth seriously injured in London, Ontario. We are deeply saddened by the loss experienced by family...
Visual Artmelodyinter.com

South Asian examples show the centrality of nature in indigenous art

Art is ‘our stories, families, lands, artists, ceremonies, and language.’. This article by Sanjib Chaudhary was first published on The Record (Nepal) and an edited version is republished on Global Voices as part of a content-sharing agreement. In 2014, I was contacted by a Nepalese scholar who wanted me to...
MinoritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Nafisa Kaptownwala On Her Agency Lorde and South Asian Representation

Amid historic levels of anti-Asian violence, it's crucial this Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month to not just rally against racism, but to uplift stories of joy that show the fullness of the AAPI experience. This May, Teen Vogue is shining light on that full spectrum, from history you're not taught in school to cultural contributions we'd all be worse without.
Public Healthtucsonpost.com

Japan to impose 10-day quarantine five South Asian countrie

Tokyo [Japan], May 25 (ANI): Japan on Tuesday said it has extended the quarantine period for travelers who have recently been to India and five other South Asian countries amid growing concerns over B.1.617 Covid-19 variant. The Japanese government said that those people who recently traveled to India, Bangladesh, the...
Healthnewsatw.com

South London Cares: Fighting post-lockdown isolation

People of all ages have felt lonely or isolated during lockdown, but now restrictions are easing, a South London-based charity is helping people get together again, face to face. South London Cares has been holding virtual events online throughout the pandemic but recently had its first gathering in over a...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Teen Vogue

Designer Sheena Sood and Her Friends on Being Asian in Fashion and Finding Community

Amid historic levels of anti-Asian violence, it's crucial this Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month to not just rally against racism, but to uplift stories of joy that show the fullness of the AAPI experience. This May, Teen Vogue is shining light on that full spectrum, from history you're not taught in school to cultural contributions we'd all be worse without.
Restaurantstheface.com

Hungry? These are the best Asian restaurants to visit in London now

Need some foodie inspiration now that restaurants are back up and running? We’ve enlisted the expertise of Lex Shu Chan and Claire Sachiko to put an end to your dining indecision. By day, the long-term friends, who met at uni in 2006, are kick-ass lawyers. By night, they’ve built a reputation for hosting delicious supper clubs across London. When it comes to Asian cuisine, these two are locked into the scene.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
UPI News

Tan France wants son to embrace South Asian culture

June 3 (UPI) -- Tan France says he wants his son to embrace South Asian culture. The 38-year-old television personality discussed his unborn son with his husband, Rob France, during Wednesday's episode of A Little Late with Lilly Singh. France and Rob France are expecting their first child via surrogate....
Worldartfixdaily.com

Asian Art in London Launches A New Digital Sales Magazine With Prices Listed

Asian Art in London will launch a new digital sales magazine, featuring 52 carefully curated works of Asian art from 26 of Asian Art in London’s dealer participants. Due to be published bi-monthly, this sales platform gives collectors digital access to works of art across the Asian art spectrum and over a wide range of price points throughout the year. It is a response to the art market evolving and developing its online presence during the pandemic.
Worldchvnradio.com

Churches respond to killing of Muslim family in London, Ont.

Churches across Canada are joining in grief as a community mourns the loss of a family who was killed in a terrorist attack. On Monday evening, a family in London, Ontario was crossing the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road when a black pickup truck mounted the curb, striking the family's five members. A 74-year-old female, a 46-year-old male, a 44-year-old female, and a 15-year-old female have all died. A nine-year-old boy survived but is facing serious, non-life-threatening injuries in the hospital. The 20-year-old male driver sped away and has since been taken into custody and is charged with four counts of first-degree murder.