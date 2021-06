In the run-up to the virtual Cannes market, veteran sales agent Priscilla Ross Smith has launched genre film sales agency The Coven based in Lyon, France. Smith, who previously served as president of sales at Archstone in Los Angeles for nearly six years, has acquired We Need To Do Something produced by Peter Block who was integral in building the Saw franchise, and Ryan Lewis (Bird Box). The film gets it world premiere at Tribeca this month and IFC Midnight holds US rights.