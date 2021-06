Thanks to a pair of veterans on the roster, history did not repeat itself for Texas on Thursday. Longhorns starter Tristan Stevens was steady over seven innings and Zach Zubia contributed three hits in a 4-1 win over Oklahoma at the Big 12 Tournament. The victory came the day after Texas, which shared the Big 12 regular season championship and is the No. 1 seed this week at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, opened the double-elimination tournament with a 5-1 loss to West Virginia.