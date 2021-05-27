Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler, Chautauqua, Cowley by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 01:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Chautauqua; Cowley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR ELK...COWLEY...SOUTHEASTERN BUTLER...CHAUTAUQUA AND GREENWOOD COUNTIES At 109 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Eureka to near Sedan, moving east at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Peru and Hamilton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPHalerts.weather.gov