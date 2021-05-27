“I think it’s a potential sign that it looks like Donald Trump is moving on from the presidency to his next turn on TV, which is as a defendant,” @neal_katyal on Wash. Post reporting that the Manhattan DA has convened a grand jury in the Trump Org. probe.
Prosecutors don't start grand juries without 'serious evidence,' says Neal Katyal. Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance has convened a grand jury that is expected to decide whether to indict Donald Trump should prosecutors present criminal charges in their probe of the Trump Organization, according to new Washington Post reporting. Neal Katyal and Katie Benner discuss.