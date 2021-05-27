Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

“I think it’s a potential sign that it looks like Donald Trump is moving on from the presidency to his next turn on TV, which is as a defendant,” @neal_katyal on Wash. Post reporting that the Manhattan DA has convened a grand jury in the Trump Org. probe.

By MSNBC
tuipster.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProsecutors don't start grand juries without 'serious evidence,' says Neal Katyal. Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance has convened a grand jury that is expected to decide whether to indict Donald Trump should prosecutors present criminal charges in their probe of the Trump Organization, according to new Washington Post reporting. Neal Katyal and Katie Benner discuss.

www.tuipster.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Elections
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Eric Carle
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Neal Katyal
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard University#Grand Juries#Criminal Charges#The Trump Organization#Washington Post#Mcdonald#Palestinian#Israeli#The College Of Fine Arts#Americans#Caterpillar#Grand Jury#Manhattan Da#Presidency#President Joe Biden#Wash#Poll#Crime#Reporting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Washington StateIPWatchdog.com

This Week in Washington IP: Scrutinizing AbbVie’s Humira Patents, Budget Requests for NASA and DOD Technology, and the Future of Automotive Technologies

This week in Washington IP news, the Senate remains largely quiet on IP-related matters, although Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) will make a keynote address at one of two Brookings Institution events this week focused on artificial intelligence. In the House of Representatives, Tuesday morning will feature what is likely to be a contentious hearing with AbbVie CEO Richard Gonzalez testifying before the House Oversight Committee on that company’s efforts to maintain exclusivity over its blockbuster drug, Humira. Other House committee hearings will explore the potential benefits and problems with automotive technologies, as well as Biden Administration discretionary budget requests for NASA and the Department of Defense. Elsewhere, the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation explores the prospects for federal research, design and development expenditures in the fiscal year 2022 budget, while the Hudson Institute explores threats to U.S. dominance in both the semiconductor and advanced battery industries.