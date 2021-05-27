Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Poppy Releases New Cover of Jack Off Jill Song

By Chad Childers
Posted by 
103GBF
103GBF
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While Poppy has chosen to debut a couple of new songs at high profile events this year, her first official new release of 2021 is a cover. The singer is taking us a back a couple of decades with her take on the Jack Off Jill song "Fear of Dying."

103gbfrocks.com
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio Album#Debut Album#Clip#Weekly Wire#Poppy Version#Releases#Artwork#Vibe#Audio#Youtube Channel#Cheese#Dying#Streaming#Chosen#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
Musicdeadpress.co.uk

NEWS: AFI release new song, ‘Tied To A Tree’!

California’s AFI have released a new song called ‘Tied To A Tree’, the latest to come from their soon-to-be-released eleventh album, ‘Bodies’. Guitarist Jade Puget shared his thoughts on the track. “This is not only my favourite song on the record, but an exemplification of the evolution of the band.”
Musicthechristianbeat.org

Crowder Releases New Song “The Anchor”

Genre-defying artist and multi-instrumentalist Crowder is gearing up for the debut of his new album Milk & Honey on June 11th. Today (May 28), Crowder releases “The Anchor” the fourth pre-release of the upcoming collection. “This song has been resonating deeply with me, and I am thrilled to finally get...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

TURNSTILE release new song “MYSTERY” (listen)

TURNSTILE is officially back! After teasing their anticipated followup to 2018's excellent TIME & SPACE and announcing some festival dates (Primavera Sound, Firefly, Furnace Fest, Louder Than Life, Slipknot's Knotfest), the band have released their first proper new song in in over three years (not counting their 2020 remix EP). The new song is called "MYSTERY" and it finds the band continuing to push the boundaries of hardcore, incorporating a glistening synth intro and '90s radio rock hooks without ever abandoning the grit and catharsis of their hc roots.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Eminem – ‘Killer (Remix)’ [featuring Jack Harlow & Cordae]

Eminem‘s ‘Killer’ lives up to its title thanks to a killer remix featuring some unexpected guest stars. First found on the deluxe edition of Em’s latest #1 album, ‘Music to Be Murdered By’ (click here to stream), the song’s been reloaded with new verses from Jack Harlow and Cordae. “They...
Musicdeepsouthmag.com

Have a Listen: Early Song Release From New Album by Swift Silver

On June 4, Southern band Swift Silver will release its self-titled debut album. Songwriting duo Anna Kline and John Looney have toured together for over a decade as bluegrass duo Grits & Soul. With the formation of the band Swift Silver, they return to their musical roots: the drawling tremolo of rhythms and blues, the redemptive strains of Southern Gospel and the twang of rural soul. Anna brings her fiery voice, “as sweet as it is fierce,” and John lends “a masterful performance on lead guitar.” This album speaks to the path we tread. It is lyrically insightful, eloquent—and timely when examined through the lens of current events. These songs help us navigate lingering questions we daily seek to answer, they pulsate with discovery and melodically confess the hunger to right a few wrongs.
Musicwirx.com

Volbeat Releases Two New Songs

Volbeat have released their first new music in over two years. “Wait A Minute My Girl” and “Dagen Før” were recorded with Michael Poulsen, Kaspar Boye Larsen and Jon Larsen recording their parts in Denmark and Rob Caggiano contributing guitar from New York. “Dagen Før” features guest vocals from Danish artist Stine Bramsen and features both English and Danish lyrics.
Musicdeadpress.co.uk

NEWS: Dim release new song, ‘Home Is Where You Are’!

Atlanta based quartet Dim have just released a new song called ‘Home Is Where You Are’, the band’s third offering since their formation earlier this year. For those unaware, Dim is composed of vocalist Matt Mulkey (Young Mountain, Molekey, ex-Woe, Is Me), drummer Ben Cato (ex-The Dangerous Summer), and guitarists Nick Lowry and Charlie Pinkard.
Rock Musicnextmosh.com

At The Gates release new song “The Paradox”

Swedish melodic death metal favorites At The Gates are getting ready to release their new full-length offering, ‘The Nightmare of Being,’ on July 2nd via Century Media Records (pre-order). You’ve probably already heard their recently unleashed new single “Spectre of Extinction,” and now the band have revealed fresh track “The Paradox” — stream the tune below in official music video form.
MusicPunknews.org

Joey Cape announces new album, releases song

Joey Cape has announced that he will be releasing a new album. The album is called A Good Year To Forget and will be out August 13 via Fat Wreck Chords. The first song from the album "It Could Be Real" is out now. The announcement follows an Instagram post in which he stated he was working on a new album. Joey Cape released his solo album Let Me Know When You Give Up in 2019. Check out the new song below.
Musichomenewshere.com

New posthumous DMX song Hood Blues released

A new posthumous DMX song has been released. 'Hood Blues' is the second track released since the hip-hop legend passed away last month, aged 50, following a stint in an intensive care unit after suffering a heart attack at his home. It follows ‘Been To War’ from the Forest Whitaker-starring...
Video GamesMetalSucks

Twelve Foot Ninja Release New Song and Video Game

Twelve Foot Ninja guitarist Steve “Stevic” MacKay has unveiled Brusnik’s Long Way Home, a video game he’s been working on for the past year. Those who finish the game, a side-scroller that takes humorous shots at “woke” culture, are rewarded with a brand new song from the band called “Long Way Home.” Naturally that clip is also available on YouTube along with a video that features visual elements from the game.
Musicdeadpress.co.uk

NEWS: Jamie Lenman releases new songs, ‘Powerless’ & ‘Mistakes’!

Jamie Lenman has released two new songs, ‘Powerless’ and ‘Mistakes’, following their debut during his recent Separation Event livestream event. The two singles act as Lenman‘s first new offerings since last year’s ‘King Of Clubs’ mini-album, with ‘Powerless’ also featuring guest vocalist Djamila Azzouz of Ithaca. Speaking on the two...
Musicdeadpress.co.uk

NEWS: Black Veil Brides release new song, ‘Crimson Skies’!

Black Veil Brides have released a new song called ‘Crimson Skies’, the latest to come from their forthcoming sixth studio album, ‘The Phantom Tomorrow’. You can stream and listen to ‘Crimson Skies’ below. A video to accompany the track is also scheduled to premiere at 5:00PM (UK time) today. The...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

At The Gates share video for new song “The Paradox” off upcoming LP

Pre-order an exclusive ultra clear vinyl variant of At The Gates' upcoming album, limited to 300 copies. Swedish melodeath pioneers At The Gates have shared the second single off their anticipated new album The Nightmare of Being (which you can pre-order on limited clear vinyl in our store), "The Paradox." Like lead single "Spectre of Extinction," the new song reminds you that reunion-era ATG are just as great as '90s ATG. Their highly influential mix of melody and extremity sounds as timeless as ever, and they still sound as inspired now as they did 25 years ago.
Musicdeadpress.co.uk

NEWS: Static Dress release new song, ‘sweet.’!

British post-hardcore outfit Static Dress have just released a new song called ‘sweet.’, the first offering of material to come from the band so far in 2021. You can stream and check out ‘sweet.’ and its accompanying video below. 5ft – Northerner – Lover of all things pop-punk – Probably...
Musicradiofacts.com

BRIT AWARD ‘RISING STAR’ WINNER GRIFF RELEASES NEW SONG AND VIDEO “ONE FOOT IN FRONT OF THE OTHER”

Breakout UK star Griff releases brand new song and video “One Foot In Front Of The Other” via Warner Records today. Listen HERE. It is the title track from her forthcoming debut mixtape out on June 18th. The song is an anthemic and vulnerable snapshot about feeling out of control, tackling life’s little things, and ultimately having faith in yourself. The track is brought to life on the mixtape’s iconic artwork, where Griff took tightrope-walking lessons to further represent a mixtape (she says) is all about “that feeling that you could fall at any second.”