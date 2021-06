He doesn't know a damn thing about the War of Northern Aggression. For example,General US Grant owned slaves right up to the end of the war,when he was forced to free them. Grant did own one slave, a thirty-five year old man named William Jones, in 1858. Jones may have been a "present" from his father-in-law, or Grant may have purchased him. However, a year thereafter, he wrote, “I do hereby manumit, emancipate and set free said William Jones from slavery forever.”