Chile’s single-use plastic ban will cut over 23,000 tons of waste annually

optimistdaily.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a major win for environmentalists and marine ecosystems, Chile has passed a plastic regulation bill that would cut the country’s plastic waste by over 23,000 tons per year. Among other things, the new law will take aim at reducing plastic waste in the food industry and will also introduce a compostable plastic certification scheme.

www.optimistdaily.com
#Plastic Waste#Plastic Bags#Plastic Containers#Food Waste#Plastic Bottles#Plastic Cups#Styrofoam#Single Use Plastics#Plastic Plates#Food Containers#Reusable Bottles#Food Industry#Hard To Recycle Items#Beverage Companies#Cutlery#Marine Ecosystems#Straws#Transition Chile#Environmentalists#Legislation
