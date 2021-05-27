Sritharan and Zaugg share Valedictorian honors
Aneisha Sritharan and Emily Zaugg were named Valedictorians of the Humboldt High School graduating Class of 2021 at commencement ceremonies held Sunday afternoon, May 23, in the high school gymnasium. Salutatorian honors went to Lily Groat and Sydney Savery. Sydney Savery and Carter Theesfeld were awarded the Marvyl Friesth Award, annually given to the top senior boy and girl based on scholarship, character, sportsmanship and leadership. Faculty nominates the students and the senior class votes on the recipients.humboldtnews.com