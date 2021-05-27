Cancel
Humboldt, IA

Sritharan and Zaugg share Valedictorian honors

Humboldt Independent
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAneisha Sritharan and Emily Zaugg were named Valedictorians of the Humboldt High School graduating Class of 2021 at commencement ceremonies held Sunday afternoon, May 23, in the high school gymnasium. Salutatorian honors went to Lily Groat and Sydney Savery. Sydney Savery and Carter Theesfeld were awarded the Marvyl Friesth Award, annually given to the top senior boy and girl based on scholarship, character, sportsmanship and leadership. Faculty nominates the students and the senior class votes on the recipients.

humboldtnews.com
Humboldt, IA
#Valedictorians#The Marvyl Friesth Award#National Honor Society#Humboldt High School#Hhs#Humboldt Independent
