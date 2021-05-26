Roku CFO Accuses Google of Strong Arm Tactics to Force Price Hikes

Roku Express Streaming Media Player delivers a smooth HD streaming experience on your TV at our best price. It’s easy to get started—just plug it into your TV with the included High Speed HDMI Cable and connect to the internet. With a short step by step setup and an easy on screen experience, Roku Express Media Player is perfect for new users, but powerful enough for seasoned pros. Stream what you love, including live TV, news, sports, hit movies, popular shows, and more. Plus, with access to hundreds of free channels, there’s plenty to enjoy without spending extra. It’s easy to stream what you love and cut back on cable TV bills with access to 500,000+ movies and TV episodes across thousands of free channels. Enjoy free TV channels: Stream live TV, 24/7 news, sports, movies, shows, and more on The Roku Channel, plus a huge collection of free entertainment from top channels on Featured Free. The free Roku mobile app turns your iOS or Android device into the ultimate streaming companion; control your Roku Express Media Player, use voice search, enjoy private listening, and more on iOS and Android . Automatic software updates.