newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Roku CFO Accuses Google of Strong Arm Tactics to Force Price Hikes

thestreamable.com
 5 days ago

The war shows no signs of stopping! At an investor event on Monday, Roku CFO Steven Louden accused Google of orchestrated efforts to strong-arm them into making their devices more expensive and therefore less competitive when compared to Google’s own products. Louden explained to those attending the JP Morgan Global...

thestreamable.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Tv#Android Tv#Youtube Tv#Roku Devices#Google Android#Android Tv#Google Voice#Cable Company#Youtube Music#Oem#Youtube Tv#Youtube Tv#Roku Cfo#Google Products#Hardware#Streaming#4k Video#Channels#Smart Tvs#Youtubetv Content
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Smart TV
News Break
Google
Related
Technologyxda-developers

Realme launches new 4K Android TVs in a market dominated by Mi TVs

Realme is a young consumer electronics brand with a fairly wide user base in Asia and Europe. Realme entered the Android TV market in May 2020 with two budget Android TVs, followed by a 55-inch SLED 4K TV in September 2020. Now, the company is launching two new 4K Android TVs in up to 50-inch sizes with Dolby Vision. Along with the TVs, Realme has also launched the Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 flagship chipset.
ElectronicsAndroid Authority

Walmart's 1080p Android TV stick might have an absurdly low price

It could be a good deal, although the 4K model is still a solid value. Walmart has listed a 1080p Onn streaming stick that sells for just $24.88. It’s the lowest-priced Android TV device in the US. There’s no indication when the stick will ship. If you thought Walmart’s 4K...
TV & Videoscrossroadstoday.com

Streaming Service Spotlight: Everything You Need to Know About The Roku Channel

Looking for something new from streaming? We’re shining a light on the recently-launched Roku Channel. A free streaming service available to all consumers — no Roku streaming stick or Roku TV needed! Simply download the app to your phone or tablet, create an account and start streaming. If you do have Roku tech, you can watch titles that way too: Press the Home button on your remote and the Roku Channel will appear as one of the options, just like Netflix or Hulu. (It’s also available on select Samsung TVs.)
Technologytechdator.net

Google Accused For Hiding Privacy Controls in Latest Android

Though Google has brought more privacy controls in Android 12, the company is being blamed for making them unavailable to users. As per a lawsuit filed against Google in the US, the company is blamed by Arizona’s attorney general for pushing the general privacy settings deep into the Menu, where users find it hard to retrieve them. Google, on the other hand, calls this mischaracterization, as their services are robust.
ShoppingPosted by
Tom's Guide

Best Amazon Memorial Day sales in 2021

Memorial Day sales have landed at Amazon. Summer unofficially starts today, and there are plenty of Amazon Memorial Day sales to help you celebrate the warmer weather. Amazon Memorial Day sales are slashing the price of everything from 4K televisions to Apple iPads. Plus there are discounts on everyday items like household appliances and fitness gear as well. There really is something for everyone in this huge collection of discounts. It's even better if you're a Prime member, because Amazon is giving members great perks like one-day shipping with no minimum purchase required.
Electronicsesuperseller.com

Roku Express | HD Streaming Media Player with High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote

Roku Express Streaming Media Player delivers a smooth HD streaming experience on your TV at our best price. It’s easy to get started—just plug it into your TV with the included High Speed HDMI Cable and connect to the internet. With a short step by step setup and an easy on screen experience, Roku Express Media Player is perfect for new users, but powerful enough for seasoned pros. Stream what you love, including live TV, news, sports, hit movies, popular shows, and more. Plus, with access to hundreds of free channels, there’s plenty to enjoy without spending extra. It’s easy to stream what you love and cut back on cable TV bills with access to 500,000+ movies and TV episodes across thousands of free channels. Enjoy free TV channels: Stream live TV, 24/7 news, sports, movies, shows, and more on The Roku Channel, plus a huge collection of free entertainment from top channels on Featured Free. The free Roku mobile app turns your iOS or Android device into the ultimate streaming companion; control your Roku Express Media Player, use voice search, enjoy private listening, and more on iOS and Android . Automatic software updates.
TV ShowsPosted by
Newsweek

Apple TV 4K Review: Is the New Apple TV Worth Buying?

The long and short of it is that the new Apple TV 4K is still an expensive way to stream movies and TV shows. The experience is mostly flawless, which is what makes it a compelling option for some, but its increased power is also mostly lost on niche features like its specialized gaming options.
TV & VideosAndroid Central

Best Netflix VPN in 2021

The best Netflix VPN could be the difference between you actually watching what you want and sitting in a dark room wishing your subscription wasn't going to waste. This is what geo-restrictions do — they block access to content when you're in the wrong place. How can I be in...
Electronicsnewmilfordspectrum.com

Why pay for cable every month when you can just buy a Roku once?

The world’s gone through a hell of a lot of changes since Roku dropped back in 2008. New presidents, assorted financial crises, and about 10,000 superhero movies centering around the same characters who, for some reason, keep redesigning their costumes. One welcome change has been the evolution of Roku: From...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Google's Pixel 6 Likely Using An ARM GPU

Google really seems to be pulling out all of the stops for the Pixel 6 this year. And a recent mention noted on the Google Issue Tracker, indicates that the Pixel 6 will be using an ARM GPU – notably the Mali-G78. Which is the same GPU that is used in the Exynos-powered Galaxy S21.
BusinessAndroid Headlines

Roku Wants To Challenge Amazon & Google by Entering The Smart Home Market

Roku may be preparing to launch a smart home product, according to a recent report out of Protocol. Earlier this year, Roku had published a job listing for “Director of Product Management, Home Technologies” which has since been removed. This job description said that applicants would “develop home technology product strategy” and “develop the company’s product roadmap”, among a few other responsibilities.
NFLspglobal.com

Amazon-MGM deal a show of force in the content arms race

The content arms race is in full effect, and Amazon.com Inc. is showing some unprecedented firepower. The company agreed to buy legacy film and television company MGM Holdings Inc., which operates the studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc., for $8.45 billion. The move will give the e-commerce, cloud and streaming conglomerate a substantial catalog of content to battle streaming rivals The Walt Disney Co., Netflix Inc. and AT&T Inc.
Technologynexttv.com

Roku CFO Louden: Google Is Trying to Erode Our Hardware Cost Advantage Over Android TV

Speaking at an investor event Monday, Roku CFO Steven Louden broke down his company’s seemingly complicated dispute with Google to its essence. The fight, which has resulted in the removal of YouTube TV from the Roku Channel store, stems from Google trying to erode the cost advantage Roku has in terms of licensing its OS to third-party smart TV makers vs. Google’s Android TV platform.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

D.C. AG Sues Amazon Over Unfair Marketplace Pricing Tactics

Is Amazon a monopoly? The question drives to the heart of the e-tail giant’s latest legal quandary, an antitrust lawsuit brought by Washington, D.C., attorney general Karl Racine, revealed Tuesday. The complaint accuses Amazon of breaking antitrust law, putting third-party merchants under agreements that prohibit them from selling products at...