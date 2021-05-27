You’ve Heard of the 300+ Bills to Limit Voting Rights, but Have You Heard of the 700+ Bills Expanding Rights?
State lawmakers have had mixed reaction to the record-high voter turnout in 2020. Some Republicans, egged on by Donald Trump’s Big Lie, have panicked at the specter of millions of Americans voting and introduced bills aimed at throttling those voters back. Other state lawmakers, mostly Democrats but with a few Republicans joining in, are attempting to keep voters engaged by implementing best practice for protecting voting rights.www.sightline.org