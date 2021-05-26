Cancel
Law

Why physician group practices should prepare now for changes to productivity bonuses and profit sharing under Stark Law

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning Jan. 1, 2022, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will enforce new Stark Law [1] requirements for physician compensation models in group practices. Group practices that rely on generating revenues through intra-group referrals of “Designated Health Services” (e.g., clinical laboratory services, therapy services, imaging services, outpatient prescription drugs, durable medical equipment, etc.), including for ancillary services billed under the in-office ancillary services exception, should start planning now to ensure that their compensation plans – specifically, their productivity bonuses and profit-sharing plans – will remain in compliance with the Stark Law.

Dr. Adam Tabriz

The Concept of Anti-kickback and Stark Law and Double Standard Across the Industries

The Federal Anti-Kickback Act (AKS) is one of the prominent federal corruption and abuse bills in the United States. It merely applies to the wide-ranging dispute of interest fraud has on business affairs in the patient care, pharmaceutical, and medical device sectors. The AKS is an unlawful statute that prohibits contracts anticipated to facilitate or award referrals for items or services compensated under federal healthcare policies. The Stark Law (“Stark”) prohibits patients’ self-referral by treating physicians those of certain services reimbursable by Medicare or Medicaid. Such amenities are also implied as designated health services (“DHS”) by elements that the physicians or their immediate family members have a fiscal accord.
