Why physician group practices should prepare now for changes to productivity bonuses and profit sharing under Stark Law
Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will enforce new Stark Law [1] requirements for physician compensation models in group practices. Group practices that rely on generating revenues through intra-group referrals of “Designated Health Services” (e.g., clinical laboratory services, therapy services, imaging services, outpatient prescription drugs, durable medical equipment, etc.), including for ancillary services billed under the in-office ancillary services exception, should start planning now to ensure that their compensation plans – specifically, their productivity bonuses and profit-sharing plans – will remain in compliance with the Stark Law.www.bizjournals.com