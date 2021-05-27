Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owensboro, KY

Richard A. Gerbing

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard A. Gerbing, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Hermitage Manor Nursing & Rehab. He was born Jan. 23, 1936, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, to the late Myron Gerbing and Frances Gilbert Kelly. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, going to car shows and having coffee with friends. Richard never missed his Green Bay Packers play. He was a true fan. He was thankful for his church family at Harvest Baptist Church. Richard was loved by many.

www.messenger-inquirer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
Owensboro, KY
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Bay Packers#Harvest Baptist Church#Cecil Funeral Home#Arrangements#Fond Du Lac#Condolence#Motorcycles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Starling and Shirley Lambert

Starling and Shirley Lambert of Owensboro celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Starling Jones Lambert and Shirley Jean Renfrow were married May 14, 1971, at Third Baptist Church. The Rev. J.V. Case officiated. Maid of honor was Miss Sara Beth Brown and best man was Marc Stuart Lambert. Starling works at...
Daviess County, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Like father, like daughter

John and Courtney Biggs have a very special father-daughter relationship that has transcended from the dinner table to the softball field at Daviess County High School. John, the Lady Panthers’ head coach, has transformed the program into one of the best in western Kentucky, and Courtney — a former four-year starter in center field for DCHS — has played a significant role, as well.
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Veteran celebrates 101st birthday

World War II veteran Charlie Kimmel of Owensboro turned 101 on Friday, and Owensboro’s Veterans of Foreign Wars helped him celebrate at his home. Jessie Hettinger of VFW has been working closely with Charlie Kimmel and his wife, Nora Kimmel, since receiving a call late last year to replace a flag in their yard.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
The Owensboro Times

Owensboro Catholic celebrates Graduation Mass

Owensboro Catholic High School celebrated Mass with the senior class of 2021 one last time on Sunday evening. The Graduation Mass featured an address to students by fellow classmates, principal Gates Settle, and Bishop William Medley, along with the presentation of diplomas. Last year, Owensboro Catholic was one of the...
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Church of the Living God celebrates 100 year anniversary

An Owensboro church is celebrating 100 years of operation on Sunday, May 16. The Church of the Living God started holding services in the late 1910s at a house in Owensboro. It was officially established at its current location in 1921. Linda Young has been a pastor at the church...
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Ursuline Sisters celebrate jubilees

Nine Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph are celebrating jubilees of religious profession this summer. The Ursuline Sisters’ Motherhouse is in Maple Mount, about 15 miles west of Owensboro. 70 Years. Sister Susanne Bauer is celebrating her 70th year of religious life. A native of Louisburg, Kansas, she was an...
Owensboro, KYPosted by
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

OMFA museum opens glass exhibition

The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art opened Glorious Glass this week, which is highlighted by the unveiling of a recent piece received by the museum by the late Stephen Rolfe Powell, a Kentucky glass artist. More than 300 pieces in a wide variety of glassmaking techniques are included in the...
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Community organizations partner to feed senior citizens

The 11th annual Feed Seniors Now food drive kicked off at Owensboro Christian Church on Wednesday, delivering meals to more than 200 senior citizens. Volunteers from Independence Bank, Green River Area Development District (GRADD), Comfort Keepers, KY Legend, and Innovation Academy gathered to load cars and deliver these meals to seniors in Daviess, Henderson, Hancock, McLean and Webster counties.
Daviess County, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

'Feed Seniors Now' to deliver meals in Daviess County

Volunteers from local organizations are partnering to put on the annual Feed Seniors Now delivery in Owensboro on Wednesday, May 12. Independence Bank, Green River Area Development District, Comfort Keepers, KY Legend, and Innovation Academy will be coming together to deliver two weeks worth of meals to more than 200 senior citizens in Daviess County.