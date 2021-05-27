Richard A. Gerbing, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Hermitage Manor Nursing & Rehab. He was born Jan. 23, 1936, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, to the late Myron Gerbing and Frances Gilbert Kelly. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, going to car shows and having coffee with friends. Richard never missed his Green Bay Packers play. He was a true fan. He was thankful for his church family at Harvest Baptist Church. Richard was loved by many.