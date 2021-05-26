Cancel
New Hampshire: Governor Signs Bills Expanding Pool of Patients Eligible for Medical Cannabis, Other Changes

By Paul Armentano, NORML Deputy Director
norml.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican Gov. Chris Sununu signed legislation into law, House Bill 89, expanding the pool of patients eligible for medical cannabis access. The new law, which takes effect on July 21, permits physicians to authorize patients with moderate or severe insomnia to use medical marijuana. It also permits adults and/or pediatric patients with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) to receive medical cannabis recommendations under specific circumstances.

norml.org
