New Hampshire: Governor Signs Bills Expanding Pool of Patients Eligible for Medical Cannabis, Other Changes
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed legislation into law, House Bill 89, expanding the pool of patients eligible for medical cannabis access. The new law, which takes effect on July 21, permits physicians to authorize patients with moderate or severe insomnia to use medical marijuana. It also permits adults and/or pediatric patients with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) to receive medical cannabis recommendations under specific circumstances.norml.org