Peterborough Petes seeking nominations for Overtime Teacher of the Week award

By Examiner Staff
thepeterboroughexaminer.com
 3 days ago

Nominations are now being accepted for the Peterborough Petes Overtime Teacher Program. Each Thursday for four weeks through June 17 the Petes will recognize and celebrate one teacher or educational assistant from the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board or Peterborough, Victoria, Northumberland and Clarington Catholic School Board, nominated by a colleague, student or parent for their extraordinary work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic school year.

www.thepeterboroughexaminer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic School#School Year#Nominations#Deserving Teachers#Northumberland#Students#Educational Assistants#Victoria#Tickets#Parents#Community#Home
