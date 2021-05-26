Peterborough Petes seeking nominations for Overtime Teacher of the Week award

2021 NOMINATIONS FOR THE RICHARD W. WITHINGTON AWARD. The Richard W. Withington Award is granted to a member of the Hillsboro-Deering School District personnel; a teacher, administrator, secretary, custodian, aide, coach, activities director, or other full or part-time employee of the District. The recipient should be recognized as an ambassador of the school into the Hillsborough community, a person who has strived for and achieved excellence, contributed significantly to the general welfare of the students in ways above and beyond the normal requirements of their job, offered students and adults a model of strong professional behavior and carried this model from the school into the community. Recognition and respect in the Hillsborough community as a representative of the Hillsboro-Deering School District is a key component.