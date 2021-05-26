Peterborough Petes seeking nominations for Overtime Teacher of the Week award
Nominations are now being accepted for the Peterborough Petes Overtime Teacher Program. Each Thursday for four weeks through June 17 the Petes will recognize and celebrate one teacher or educational assistant from the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board or Peterborough, Victoria, Northumberland and Clarington Catholic School Board, nominated by a colleague, student or parent for their extraordinary work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic school year.www.thepeterboroughexaminer.com