The Upfront Season Offers Prime Audio Opportunities for Advertisers. June is kicking off this summer with a bang. The season always brings people out of their homes into the sun, but this summer promises to bring people out in unprecedented droves. After a year stuck inside in front of their screens, Americans are itching to get outside! As a result, brands are adjusting their advertising strategies to accommodate a summer characterized by active consumers in a booming, even chaotic marketplace. This summer can teach us a lot about how to think about upfront ad buys more generally. Whether you’re thinking seasonally or long term, audio can offer the reach and flexibility that can make your brand stand out, all while driving superior performance.