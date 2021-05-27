How do I get my car insurer to reveal the secrets of its black box?

When my wife and I bought our first car, the lowest insurance offers involved black boxes to track our driving. We went with Bell, part of the Admiral Group, which promised personalised driving advice, no curfews and tracking for only six months, unless your ratings are in the bottom 5%. We estimated we would travel 10 miles a day, including a margin for the occasional big trip. Usually, it’s nearer 12 miles a week. The manufacturer feedback from my car tells me my speed, braking and anticipation average 85%, but Bell’s first two assessments, after a few months driving no more than four miles a day, gave me an average score of 43% and advised I use the car less.