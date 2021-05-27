Cancel
Tech M&A in Asia at record high, main deal driver in the region -industry data

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Mergers and acquisitions targeting technology companies have hit a record high in Asia Pacific, Dealogic data shows, and dealmakers expect this M&A pace to continue as the pandemic spurs a shift toward virtual activities in the economy. Tech M&A has totalled $136.2 billion in 2020, more...

985theriver.com
#Asia#Mergers And Acquisitions#Tech Company#Tech M A#Reuters#Grab Holdings#Toshiba Corp#Ubs#Cvc Capital
