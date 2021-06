The CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoff opener on Friday at Long Beach Poly turned on just a handful of plays as the Jackrabbits were eliminated by Gahr 6-2. Poly put a runner on base in all but one inning and stranded five runners in scoring position while trying to play catch up after Gahr took a 3-1 lead in the second inning. The Jackrabbits (20-9) pulled to within one run and it looked like Edgar Rosales had stolen third with no outs in the sixth inning, but was inexplicably called out on a high throw.