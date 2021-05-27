John David Zirkle, 81, of Elkton, passed away May 26, 2021, at his home. He was born Sept. 5, 1939, and was the son of the late Albert S. and Nannie Huffman Zirkle. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Shenandoah, where he served on several church committees and did their landscaping for many years. He always provided the church with a lovely Christmas tree from his farm. He retired from Reynolds Metals after 30 years of service, and along with his son, owned and operated Zirkles Evergreen and Landscaping for many years. He loved fishing, landscaping, and playing cards at Kites Store. He was an avid visitor to Charles Town Casino.