A lot of money is being spent, trying to defeat “For the People Act” (S.1 or H.R.1). Makes you wonder who would want to spend this money? What do they have to gain?. This is what is called “Dark Money.” We don’t know who is paying for it, but it must be people who want to be able to pump as much money as they have (a lot!!) into influencing how you vote. Dark money is also used to influence politicians to pass legislation that benefits billionaires and corporations, rather than regular people.