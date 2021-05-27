Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Gmail will let you save image attachments directly to Google Photos

By M. Moon
Engadget
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext time you get an email with an image attachment on Gmail, you may find a new option that gives you another way to save the file. The new "Save to Photos" feature will let you save images directly to Google Photos from your Gmail account. No need to manually download files first before saving them to Google's image storage service, though the capability is only available for JPEG attachments at the moment.

www.engadget.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Photos#Gmail#Google Drive#Email Attachments#Google Feature#Pixel#Jpeg Attachments#Manually Download Files#Personal Accounts#Workspace Documents#Free Unlimited Storage#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Google
Related
InternetPosted by
SlashGear

This new tool could save you paying for Google Photos for a while

Google Photos is adding a new tool to weed out blurry pictures, forgotten screenshots, and oversized videos, as the cloud photo service prepares to axe its free unlimited uploads option. Having cemented itself in the digital lives of many with its promise of limitless cloud storage, as of June 1, 2021, that all changes.
InternetPosted by
SlashGear

The best Google Photos alternatives you may already be paying for

The big Google Photos change is almost upon us, and if you’ve been enjoying free, unlimited uploads since the cloud storage service launched then you’re about to get an unpleasant surprise. Switching to a paid model will help keep Photos around, Google argues, but the good news is that there’s a decent chance you could already be paying for an alternative.
Internetlaptopmag.com

Google Photos free storage ends June 1: What to do now

Google Photos has offered unlimited free storage since it launched back in May of 2015, but that perk is finally coming to an end on June 1. The service became the de facto answer for photo storage for many people over the past six years, so this is a significant shake-up that will have many wondering whether they should pay for Google Photos or look to a new cloud storage service.
Internetmobilesyrup.com

Today is the last day of free image backup with Google Photos

Today is the last day of free Google Photos storage before the platform switches to a paid storage model on June 1st. Starting tomorrow, any images or videos uploaded to Google Photos will count against your Google Account storage, the same cloud storage occupied by Google Drive files and Gmail.
InternetANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google Photos brings tool to delete unnecessary photos

The day is almost here when everyone (except some Pixel users) will have to say goodbye to unlimited High Quality storage for their Google Photos. Starting June 1, we’ll have to live with the new storage policy change where any new photos and videos you will back up will count towards your 15GB Google Account free storage. Before we say goodbye (unless you subscribe to Google One), Google is giving us some tools to help us out in the transition.
InternetAndroidGuys

Google Photos free unlimited storage is going away, here’s what you need to know

Google Photos with its unlimited image backups is probably one of the best things to ever come out of Google. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. Last November, Google announced that it would no longer allow for unlimited photo backups. Instead, all photos would start counting against your pooled Google storage beginning on June 1, 2021.
Internetnewsbrig.com

Google makes it easier to transfer Gmail photos to Google Photos

Google is adding a new “Save to Photos” button to Gmail which you can press to automatically save an emailed image to Google Photos, the company has announced. It’s rolling out to personal Gmail users, Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business customers over the next couple of weeks and will be available alongside the existing “Add to Drive” button. Unfortunately it only works on JPEGs for the time being. Sorry PNG stans.
Internethitechwiki.com

Google Photos: save storage space with this new tool

Google has just implemented a new tool on the Google Photos mobile application. The latter frees up storage space by automatically deleting recorded and blurry photos. The goal is to facilitate the transition of the application, which will soon end the free and unlimited storage of photos and videos on June 1, 2021.
Internetvoonze.com

Google Photos will add new 3D effects to your images without the need for an additional ‘app’

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - During the lastGoogle I / O, which took place last Tuesday, those of Mountain View presented some of the changes that they have prepared for the future of some of their most popular platforms. Google Photos is one of them, although it faces a litmus test on June 1, when the grace period to upload images and videos completely free to your cloud ends. From that date, we will see how many users remain active and paying for some of the storage plans of the North Americans, for which all these changes that are announced will be focused. Not only that folder protected with passwords, where we can protect the most private material that we have in the photo library, but also these new 3D photographs that the platform will be able to compose. Curious 3D effect This new resource that Google Photos will put in our hands will be perfect for achieving little wonders that come to life thanks to a curious 3D effect generated from three or more images of the same sequence. Many users, in important moments, choose to take several photos in a row, creating a sequence that the Google algorithm is able to recognize. With that pattern of shapes and figures that are in each of these photos, you will be able to generate an animation that takes on the appearance of being three-dimensional, with part of the scene in motion while the rest remains in a fixed background. As you can see from the screenshot that you have just above, where those from Mountain View mark us which are those reference points that they identify in each photograph to, from there, generate the animation. These effects are widely used in television commercials but, above all, in documentaries with many photographic resources, since it is possible to print movement to all these snapshots and show it in a different way than a simple normal zoom. Something that is especially surprising in the case of historical content that has five or six decades behind it, when this type of special effects were practically unthinkable. In addition, Google Photos has also announced the arrival in future updates of what it calls “small patterns” and that will help the app to be able to identify, and group, images where certain elements are repeated. For example, an orange backpack, an object that we use on certain occasions, etc. In this way, we could ask you to show us only those contents where they are present.
Cell Phonesthedigitalhacker.com

Google Photos will stop asking for confirmation before deleting in Android 12

When you try to erase a file, the Google Photos app on your smartphone currently displays a prompt. If you’re deleting a lot of pictures, this prompt will quickly become irritating. Fortunately, beginning with Android 12, the software would no longer need to show any reminders and would be able to uninstall your images immediately.
Internetvoonze.com

Google Drive will soon let you block users in its cloud, do you know why?

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - It is not a minor problem that occurs around storage clouds where, thanks to their capabilities to accommodate other users, work collaboratively or, simply, to make available to other download resources, certain users take advantage of these doors open to leave your SPAM-filled trail. It is very common to have publicly shared resources (a document, a folder, etc.) and that a user ends up sneaking through that hole who, with the excuse of what we leave for others to enjoy, sneaks in to give us gifts all kinds of files and documents full of SPAM, unwanted, and that practically does not leave us alone until we close the tap of that shared resource. Google remedies the problem The fact is that, soon, Google will incorporate a tool to its cloud storage platform for cases like this of users who access our public resources to do SPAM, where it is not necessary to have to block everything and just focus on banning the annoying spammer ad eternum. And it will be as simple as selecting you from the list of accounts that enter one of our (for example) public folders and giving you an expulsion. According to Google, “Drive’s sharing capabilities boost productivity and collaboration, but bad actors can abuse tools that are meant to facilitate useful sharing. That’s why it’s important to have the necessary security controls in place to defend against them. threats of sharing “. Thus, as soon as the new changes land on Google Drive (in the coming months), we will be able to make various types of decisions with those users: either block them so that they can never share anything with us again (so we close the door to SPAM or any other abusive content); delete all files and folders that you have shared save on those public resources with us; and, finally, block access to our account permanently. In addition,Google will warn us at the time of blocking that “this person will no longer be able to interact with you on Google Drive and other Google products”, so we make sure that this measure is not only framed within the scope of the platform of storage in the cloud but also in any other that Mountain View has with sharing and collaboration functions between different users.
SoftwareEngadget

Google Docs will let you overlay text on images like it's 1997

Google announced some major changes to Workspace at its recent I/O event, including deeper connections between its productivity and chat apps. But, while eye-catching improvements like "smart canvas" could potentially boost collaboration, some of its online tools still lack rudimentary functions. A new update aims to fix that by bringing a feature available on most word processors to Google Docs. Basically, you can now place an image in front of or behind text while editing a document.
Internetcrestviewbulletin.com

Will Google ever fix its main Gmail misfire?

Q: Several of the companies from which I regularly receive email send me information that I need to scroll through to read each part of the items they are trying to sell me. Many times, when I get to the bottom of the email it says "[Message clipped]” with a link next to it that says “View entire message." When I click there, it loads the rest of the message, but it puts me back at the top, and I have to scroll all the way back to where I was and continue reading from there. Is there a way to see the entire message by default every time without having to go all the way to the bottom, click “View entire message,” then scroll back to the bottom where I left off?