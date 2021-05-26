The State of Black Travel During a World Pandemic – Part 1
The coronavirus pandemic had a traumatic effect on all aspects of our lives, but outside of the medical industry, the travel and tourism industry was one of the hardest hit. According to TradingPlatforms.com, U.S. airlines handled 60 percent fewer passengers in 2020, and total revenue was almost cut in half. Destinations shut down, countries were closing their borders, and travel restrictions and protocols were changing by the weeks. And as the saying goes, “When America catches a cold, Black America catches pneumonia.”www.cuisinenoirmag.com