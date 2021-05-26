The State of Black Travel During a World Pandemic – Part 1

CHARLOTTE – My explanation, using my emergency services experiences, is that means they have to make a plan to transport, hospitalize, and provide medication, in the event, every single passenger onboard becomes ill at the same time. With some Cruise Ships carrying more than 6000passengers plus crew, you can do the math and see that even with the facilities and transport available here in Mecklenburg County, that is daunting at least. For Island countries it is impossible. Shelter in place CDC, and bring treatment, isolation, and medicine to the ship! I guess I am just too simple-minded. That solution is no good because it is too simple.