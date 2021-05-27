Former DC star Johnson has been steady at UK

Lauren Johnson has been preparing for another NCAA Super Regional matchup for the University of Kentucky softball team.

She’s been a long-time starter in the outfield (mostly left field) and bats third in the UK lineup after a storied career at Daviess County High School.

The Wildcats survived a major challenge last weekend in winning three straight games in the Lexington Regional, including two shutouts of Notre Dame, to advance.

They will have another big weekend going to the Tuscaloosa Super Regional to face No. 3 seed Alabama.

UK is the No. 14 seed with a 43-14 record.

Getting through last weekend was a good example of UK moving on to the next game after getting run-ruled 12-3 in its first regional matchup with Notre Dame.

“Sometimes it can be really easy after you get beat that badly to get down and stay down,” Johnson said by phone from Lexington. “But after that game, we had a great mentality. Coming to the field Sunday morning, everyone had the attitude of ‘We’re playing two today.’ We just weren’t going to play one and go home.

“Our team is very resilient, if we lose we come back with a great mentality. We feel like whatever went wrong, we can find a quick fix and move on. In an SEC weekend, we might lose the first one, but we say we’re going to come back and play again and win. It’s important not to dwell on the loss, just think about your strengths and how to use those.”

UK lost its first game to Alabama in their SEC series in Lexington in late March, then won the last two, including 5-4 in eight innings in the final game of the series.

“We decided we weren’t going to lose that game, we got timely hits in the sixth and seventh, we believed could score those runs,” Johnson said of that third Alabama matchup.

Johnson has grown her versatile game as a long-time starter for the Wildcats.

Johnson was a power hitter and a dominating force at the plate during her Daviess County high school career.

She was a senior in 2017 for DC and capped her career as a three-time Messenger-Inquirer All-Area Player of the Year. Johnson hit .544, had eight home runs, recorded 33 RBIs and scored 35 runs as a senior.

She put up bigger numbers in both the 2016 and 2015 seasons, when DC went to the KHSAA State Tournament.

The Lady Panthers won their first two games of the 2016 state tournament, then they stayed alive for two more games before falling to McCracken County, 5-2, at Jack C. Fisher Park.

That season, Johnson hit .578 with 65 RBIs, 45 runs scored and was named First Team All-State. The Lady Panthers finished 35-9.

In 2015, Johnson batted .588 with 15 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 59 RBIs.

She realized early in her UK career that being a power hitter might be difficult against college pitching, and Johnson worked to find ways to get on base and on the field in general.

“My freshman year, I didn’t start our first game, but as the season went on I was starting more,” Johnson said. “My sophomore year, I started 95% of the games. I worked my way to the outfield, I’d never done that before, but I wanted to play anywhere that would get me on the field, and I liked the adjustment.

“I definitely expanded my skill set. I only played shortstop, and I’d never had really looked at playing other spots. I’d never bunted and done the short game, but you have to find ways to get on base and touch the field.”

Johnson thinks players transitioning from high school to college softball need to have a variety of skills.

“I think that’s what separates a good college payer from a good high school player,” Johnson said. “In college, you’re seeing amazing pitching and defense, you have to put down bunts and find ways to get timely hits. Players who add on to their skills will be in a lot better shape.”

Of course, UK’s season was abbreviated because of COVID-19 in the spring of 2020.

Johnson graduated with a marketing degree this spring, and she is going to use the NCAA extra year of eligibility to compete in the 2022 softball season.

“I think it’s great that the NCAA is doing that,” she said.

Johnson began to emerge as a top player during her sophomore season with the Wildcats in 2019.

She was UK’s leading hitter in the last 10 games, with a .478 batting average. Johnson ended the season on a career-high 10-game hitting streak.

She was UK’s leading hitter in the Lexington Regional with a .500 average, five hits, two runs scored, four RBIs, a double and a triple. She had a hit in five of the first six games of the season, bolting her up to No. 2 in the batting order, where she produced 12 multi-hit games.

This season, Johnson has a .350 batting average for fourth-best on the team. Johnson’s 64 hits are second on the team, as are her four triples. Johnson knocked in 42 runs, which is fourth in the lineup.

Consistency has carried the Wildcats this season. A lot of their players are hitting over .300, and they get hits up and down the lineup.

“Everyone has stepped up and played their roles really well,” Johnson said. “Getting on base has been a big thing for me, I have way more RBIs this season than I’ve had in the past, I’ve been able to find the timely hits. (Rachel) Lawson always says in the postseason you just need that one timely hit to score runners.”

Lawson has liked the steady play from Johnson throughout her UK career.

“She’s a triple-threat player who has the ability to hit for average, hit for power, and her speed causes teams problems almost every weekend,” Lawson said. “What separates LJ from most people is her championship mindset that is centered around winning the right way with the work ethic and mental fortitude to win championships.”