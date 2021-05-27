Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daviess County, KY

Former DC star Johnson has been steady at UK

By MARK MATHIS MESSENGER-INQUIRER
Posted by 
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gCdpF_0aCt7fzL00

Lauren Johnson has been preparing for another NCAA Super Regional matchup for the University of Kentucky softball team.

She’s been a long-time starter in the outfield (mostly left field) and bats third in the UK lineup after a storied career at Daviess County High School.

The Wildcats survived a major challenge last weekend in winning three straight games in the Lexington Regional, including two shutouts of Notre Dame, to advance.

They will have another big weekend going to the Tuscaloosa Super Regional to face No. 3 seed Alabama.

UK is the No. 14 seed with a 43-14 record.

Getting through last weekend was a good example of UK moving on to the next game after getting run-ruled 12-3 in its first regional matchup with Notre Dame.

“Sometimes it can be really easy after you get beat that badly to get down and stay down,” Johnson said by phone from Lexington. “But after that game, we had a great mentality. Coming to the field Sunday morning, everyone had the attitude of ‘We’re playing two today.’ We just weren’t going to play one and go home.

“Our team is very resilient, if we lose we come back with a great mentality. We feel like whatever went wrong, we can find a quick fix and move on. In an SEC weekend, we might lose the first one, but we say we’re going to come back and play again and win. It’s important not to dwell on the loss, just think about your strengths and how to use those.”

UK lost its first game to Alabama in their SEC series in Lexington in late March, then won the last two, including 5-4 in eight innings in the final game of the series.

“We decided we weren’t going to lose that game, we got timely hits in the sixth and seventh, we believed could score those runs,” Johnson said of that third Alabama matchup.

Johnson has grown her versatile game as a long-time starter for the Wildcats.

Johnson was a power hitter and a dominating force at the plate during her Daviess County high school career.

She was a senior in 2017 for DC and capped her career as a three-time Messenger-Inquirer All-Area Player of the Year. Johnson hit .544, had eight home runs, recorded 33 RBIs and scored 35 runs as a senior.

She put up bigger numbers in both the 2016 and 2015 seasons, when DC went to the KHSAA State Tournament.

The Lady Panthers won their first two games of the 2016 state tournament, then they stayed alive for two more games before falling to McCracken County, 5-2, at Jack C. Fisher Park.

That season, Johnson hit .578 with 65 RBIs, 45 runs scored and was named First Team All-State. The Lady Panthers finished 35-9.

In 2015, Johnson batted .588 with 15 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 59 RBIs.

She realized early in her UK career that being a power hitter might be difficult against college pitching, and Johnson worked to find ways to get on base and on the field in general.

“My freshman year, I didn’t start our first game, but as the season went on I was starting more,” Johnson said. “My sophomore year, I started 95% of the games. I worked my way to the outfield, I’d never done that before, but I wanted to play anywhere that would get me on the field, and I liked the adjustment.

“I definitely expanded my skill set. I only played shortstop, and I’d never had really looked at playing other spots. I’d never bunted and done the short game, but you have to find ways to get on base and touch the field.”

Johnson thinks players transitioning from high school to college softball need to have a variety of skills.

“I think that’s what separates a good college payer from a good high school player,” Johnson said. “In college, you’re seeing amazing pitching and defense, you have to put down bunts and find ways to get timely hits. Players who add on to their skills will be in a lot better shape.”

Of course, UK’s season was abbreviated because of COVID-19 in the spring of 2020.

Johnson graduated with a marketing degree this spring, and she is going to use the NCAA extra year of eligibility to compete in the 2022 softball season.

“I think it’s great that the NCAA is doing that,” she said.

Johnson began to emerge as a top player during her sophomore season with the Wildcats in 2019.

She was UK’s leading hitter in the last 10 games, with a .478 batting average. Johnson ended the season on a career-high 10-game hitting streak.

She was UK’s leading hitter in the Lexington Regional with a .500 average, five hits, two runs scored, four RBIs, a double and a triple. She had a hit in five of the first six games of the season, bolting her up to No. 2 in the batting order, where she produced 12 multi-hit games.

This season, Johnson has a .350 batting average for fourth-best on the team. Johnson’s 64 hits are second on the team, as are her four triples. Johnson knocked in 42 runs, which is fourth in the lineup.

Consistency has carried the Wildcats this season. A lot of their players are hitting over .300, and they get hits up and down the lineup.

“Everyone has stepped up and played their roles really well,” Johnson said. “Getting on base has been a big thing for me, I have way more RBIs this season than I’ve had in the past, I’ve been able to find the timely hits. (Rachel) Lawson always says in the postseason you just need that one timely hit to score runners.”

Lawson has liked the steady play from Johnson throughout her UK career.

“She’s a triple-threat player who has the ability to hit for average, hit for power, and her speed causes teams problems almost every weekend,” Lawson said. “What separates LJ from most people is her championship mindset that is centered around winning the right way with the work ethic and mental fortitude to win championships.”

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
1K+
Followers
201
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Daviess County, KY
Sports
County
Daviess County, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Softball#Hitting Streak#Star#Johnson State College#Uk#Notre Dame#Ncaa Super Regional#Wildcats#Sec#First Team All State#Lady Panthers#Dc#Kentucky Softball Team#Championships#Rachel#Shortstop#Mccracken County#Score Runners#The Outfield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Red Devils' Johnson resigns as coach

Logan Johnson has resigned after eight years as baseball head coach at his alma mater, Owensboro High School — where he starred as a player in the early 2000s. “The decision I’ve made is basically personal — it comes down to spending more time with my family,” said Johnson, a 2003 OHS graduate. “I have two kids who are growing up, and I want to watch them play ball. It’s all about having more family time.
Posted by
The Owensboro Times

Daviess County wins Game Day Division championship at state dance

Daviess County won the Game Day Division of the KHSAA State Dance Championships Sunday at George Rogers Clark in Winchester. DC finished with a score of 93.15 to beat Ballard by four points. Apollo competed in the Pom Division and finished ninth with a score of 78.53 with Madison Central winning the division with a score of 94.83.
Posted by
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Shot clock talks sure to ramp up soon

If you haven’t heard the arguments for or against shot clocks in Kentucky high school basketball recently, expect that to change in the near future. On Thursday, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) approved a measure that allows individual state athletic associations to adopt a 35-second shot clock for the 2022-23 season. Simply put: The KHSAA can add a shot clock if it wants, but it doesn’t have to.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
The Owensboro Times

DC downs Owensboro in 9th District tilt

The Daviess County Lady Panthers won their third game of the weekend when they went to Shifley Park and took down Owensboro 5-0 in a 9th District showdown. The game was scoreless until DC struck for three in the fourth as the Lady Panthers added two more in the top of the seventh.
Ohio County, KYPosted by
The Owensboro Times

Softball recaps (May 14)

K’Asia Palmer went 3-3 with a home run and 2 RBIs to lead the Apollo E-gals to an 8-4 win over Ohio County on Friday. Palmer added three runs in the game as Emmie Bullington (2-4, RBI), Morgan Julian (2-4, R) and Abbie Gore (2-3, R) also had big games for the E-gals.
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

DC hits well in 12-2 win over OHS

Daviess County is learning about patience at the plate. The Panthers put together good at-bats in the third and fifth innings on the way to a 12-2 win over Owensboro High School on Tuesday. “Our guys are sometimes trying to do too much at the plate,” DC coach Austin Clay...
Daviess County, KYPosted by
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

DC pleased with spring development

Following two weeks of quality spring practices, Daviess County High School football coach Matt Brannon couldn’t help but be excited about his team’s progress. “We were able to do a lot of things,” said Brannon, whose Panthers saw about 45 players participate in eight practice sessions. “We keep things very simple and try to have fun with it, but we were able to go through our entire run package, our run game, and 7-on-7 and our passing concepts with most of our receivers and defensive backs.