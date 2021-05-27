Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Dispatch using technology to transmit video from phones

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
Posted by 
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40m8aQ_0aCt7cLA00

New technology adopted by Owensboro-Daviess County 911 dispatch allows people to send video and photos from smartphones directly to dispatchers.

City-county 911 Director Paul Nave said the technology could help emergency crews prepare their responses to incidents, and the system can also be used to solve crimes.

Last year, $10,000 was allocated in the dispatch center budget to enter into a two-year contract for the “911eye” system. The dispatch center began using the system late last year.

Nave said he wants people to be comfortable using the technology, which doesn’t take any personal information, such as photos, videos or contacts, from a phone utilizing the service.

“We are going to be using this more and more,” Nave said. “Don’t be startled when we send you a link” to connect to the service, he said.

The “911eye” system works when a dispatcher sends a link to a person calling 911. When the person opens the link on their smartphone, the system activates the phone’s camera and can take video or photos, depending on what the caller prefers.

Nave said the video or photos taken through the link is sent to the dispatch center where it can be stored as evidence or used to help responders.

The video and photos are not retained on the phone, Nave said. The connection with dispatch is broken when the caller disconnects.

When asked if the system created privacy issues, Nave said the system is disconnected when it is no longer providing useful information about the incident that initiated the call to 911. The system is “to be used when it’s going to make a difference to the officer,” he said.

When asked about other privacy concerns, Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said privacy is not an issue when a person is outdoors and clearly visible, even in their own yard.

“If I’m in my backyard and you’re in your backyard ... If I can see you, I can take a picture,” Porter said. “There’s no prohibition against that.”

There’s also no expectation of privacy while driving, Porter said.

“There’s not a privacy issue (with) taking a picture of your driving behavior” or getting a picture of a license plate number, he said.

A person can’t shoot video into another person’s home, and can’t go onto another person’s property to take video or photos.

If a video caught a background image of a person in a home who appeared to be using drugs, that video could spur police to put surveillance on the home to look for more signs of drug activity, Porter said. But the video alone would not be enough to make an arrest, Porter said.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel said, hypothetically, if a person not part of the original incident were seen in the background smoking marijuana, that individual would have to first be met by an officer who would have to find the person with an illegal substance in order to charge them with a crime. Otherwise, the person would be presumed to be smoking a legal substance, he said.

But, if the video captures a violent act in the background, the video could be used as evidence, Kuegel said.

A video capturing something such as a muzzle flash from a home would prompt an investigation by police just as a call would from a person reporting a suspected muzzle flash, Porter said.

Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said, “It’s not really much different than someone taking a photo and showing us the photo.”

Nave said people shouldn’t be leery of using the system.

“We’ve had some instances where people are reluctant because they don’t understand the application,” he said. But people have agreed to use the system once dispatchers explained how it works.

The system has caught at least one incident in real time.

“We had a suspect that was in people’s yards, going through mailboxes” that was captured on video using 911eye, Nave said. Also, 911eye was used in an incident where horses had escaped a barn to identify the likely owner.

“I have talked with the fire department” about streaming the video to fire units going to a scene, Nave said. “We can send a live picture to the incident commander ... (and) he can make a decision on if they need additional resources before they arrive.”

The technology “is just the cusp of things that are coming in the future” with Next Generation 911, Nave said. For example, devices such as pacemakers will someday use NG911 to automatically contact dispatch if the device is malfunctioning, he said.

“I’m excited about things like that, that will be able to save lives without human intervention.”

Boggess said the system wouldn’t be used all the time.

“I don’t think we are looking to utilize it on every 911 call,” Boggess said. The system would be used if the incident “is something a little higher level (where) we might want to see video.

“There’s a potential for it to save us time” when responding to calls, Boggess said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
1K+
Followers
201
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Marijuana#Drugs#Information Technology#Smartphones#Surveillance Video#Video Surveillance#Video Link#Commonwealth#Phones#Dispatchers#Personal Information#Videos#Calls#Emergency Crews#Responders#Privacy Issues#Fire Units#Police#Ng911#Mailboxes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Kentucky StateGovernment Technology

Kentucky 911 Dispatch Begins Accepting Smartphone Photos, Videos

(TNS) — New technology adopted by Owensboro-Daviess County 911 dispatch allows people to send video and photos from smartphones directly to dispatchers. City-county 911 Director Paul Nave said the technology could help emergency crews prepare their responses to incidents, and the system can also be used to solve crimes. Last...
Cell Phonesatlanticcitynews.net

Is It Secure To Use Phone Tracking Apps On Mobile?

This is an often debated topic. If you download a tracking app on your mobile phone, your device can easily be tracked or monitored by a third party. A smartphone contains the users' personal information, activity log and their browsing history. In fact, cell phones can be used to track the user's real-time location.
Cell Phonesvoticle.com

Tricks And Tips From Your Cell Phone Gurus

A cell phone can be a very useful device, but there is lots much more to those portable miracles than just producing telephone calls. When you know how, you could do a great deal with the cell phone. No matter what you need to do, the next suggestions can be extremely helpful.
Cell PhonesEngadget

Google Pixel phones can now shoot Night Sight videos

Google shared a slew of announcements at its I/O developer conference just last month, and some of the new features are already rolling out. In its latest feature drop, the company is bringing things like Locked Folder in Photos and Night Sight videos to Pixel phones, in addition to a handful of other updates.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

How to tell if someone is spying or tracking my Android phone

Are you worried someone is spying or tracking your Android phone? That might be the case! Learn what you can do about it!. Modern smartphones are fascinating. These little computers have enough power to have our whole digital lives stored. And if it doesn’t fit in the phone, it certainly does in the cloud. All our music, images, and conversations live inside these nifty gadgets. It’s rather convenient, but it also makes it a target for spying.
Spokane, WAKXLY

Business owner catches burglar on surveillance video phone app

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man for trying to break into a Hillyard business, after he was caught on surveillance video linked to the owner’s cell phone. The owner of the business called police and told them she received a security alert from an app on her phone, which allowed her to check her building’s surveillance video. She said she saw two men enter a fenced area on her property with burglary tools.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Using smart phone display as mirror without using camera.

I was wondering how a mirror works(When photons — rays of light — coming from an object (your smiling face, for example) strike the smooth surface of a mirror, they bounce back at the same angle. Your eyes see these reflected photons as a mirror image. ... If a smooth surface absorbs the photons, they can't bounce back and there will be no reflection.
Tullahoma, TNTullahoma News

Phone scammer steals $400 from local woman

A woman is $400 poorer after she was scammed by a caller and convinced to send money to them by gift cards. The woman told police a woman with a foreign accent called her and claimed a vehicle had been found, registered in her name, in another state and that drugs had been found inside. The caller suggested her personal information had been obtained and used. The caller then told her to take all the money out of her bank account and put it on a Google Play gift card.
HealthComputer Weekly

The jobseekers turning to cyber crime in the pandemic

In this week’s Computer Weekly, security researchers say people left unemployed by the pandemic are turning to cyber crime – we find out why. We examine the confluence of distributed cloud and edge computing technologies. And controversial uses of facial recognition technology come under further scrutiny. Read the issue now.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Use Your Android Phone as a Bluetooth Mouse or Keyboard

You can use an Android device as a Bluetooth mouse or keyboard without installing anything on the connected device. This works for Windows, Macs, Chromebooks, smart TVs, and nearly any platform you could pair with a regular Bluetooth keyboard or mouse. Here’s how. Using a phone or tablet as a...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

XDA Basics: How to use Find My Phone on Android

Got a hole in your pocket? We’ve been there where we realize we’ve lost our phone. Nothing makes a person feel down on their luck quite like reaching into their holster, only to be dismayed when they pull up nothing but lint. I need to find my phone before somebody else gets a hold of it, fast.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

iOS 15 includes an EXIF data viewer, Password Authenticator, more

Apple's new iOS 15 update contains a number of smaller features and changes, such as an EXIF data reader for Photos and a baked-in password authenticator. EXIF data in Photos — After years of going without, Apple's native Photos app gains the ability toview and edit EXIF metadata. According to developer Federico Viticci, users can adjust a photo's time and date manually within the metadata viewer.
Cell Phonesgranthshala.com

Apple adds user privacy protections, enables storage of IDs on iPhones

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, held online for the second year due to the pandemic, usually attracts thousands of app developers. Apple on Monday said it will provide the ability to digitally store state-issued identification cards on iPhones and add user privacy protections to its iCloud storage service and email app, among several updates to the software on its devices.
Fraud Crimesthekatynews.com

How to Protect Yourself from the Latest Phone Scams

Have you received any phone calls from the IRS lately? Or from Social Security? How about one of the top online retailers? Or maybe a desperate call or text from one of your grandchildren, begging for money to get out of an issue with the police while on vacation in a foreign country? You might have, if you’re one of the 32 million people who have been scammed by phony phone calls from cybercrooks. And while phone calls are on top, fraudulent text messages are rapidly catching up, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Use Your Android Phone as a Bike Computer: The 6 Best Apps

It is still up for debate whether cyclists really need a bike computer every time they go biking. Bike computers are essential in providing real-time data to track your progress like speed, distance, and trip time. But despite their usefulness, they can be quite expensive, which is why an excellent alternative is your smartphone, especially for beginners.
Cell Phonesvoonze.com

Apple: How to Download FaceTime on Android and Windows 10

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - How will it be achieved? As shown by the Cupertino company, this is still being worked on, but it will reach all users in the world in the coming weeks in order to communicate with whoever you want.
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Fresh Android Takeover Flaw Affects 55% of Devices | #android | #security

A number of high-severity vulnerabilities have been uncovered, affecting more than 55% of Android devices. These vulnerabilities, both on the Android platform itself and in third-party Android software development Kits (SDKs,) can be exploited by expert hackers to give a malicious app with no privileges the ability to gain unauthorized access to information and other functionalities on the device, according to IBM’s X-Force security division.
SoftwareComputerworld

Understanding the App Lifecycle: Patch Management

Managing apps through their lifecycle — from sourcing to updating to the experience users have — is a critical component of an IT admin’s job. It’s also something that often goes unconsidered or is left in a state of good enough. But all too often the workflow is not good enough, creates more work and headaches on IT’s end, and may disrupt the user experience in the long run.