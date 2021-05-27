Swarco Raiders WR Marco Schneider credits coaches turned teammates for breakout campaign
At first glance, it’s hard to sell Marco Schneider as one of the scariest players in Austria. The baby-faced receiver for the Swarco Raiders stands at five-foot-nine on a good day and still carries a youthful grin. Sit him down and his ‘aw shucks’ demeanor gives away the fact he doesn’t turn 20 until Friday, but while he barely shaves his peach-fuzz beard, he’s been slicing through defenses this season.www.americanfootballinternational.com