Swarco Raiders WR Marco Schneider credits coaches turned teammates for breakout campaign

Back at it again with trap games. Which games could be more difficult than they appear this year for the Las Vegas Raiders?. Essentially, a trap game is a game that a team might be looking past. This could cause them to lose to a team that they shouldn’t in the first place. Take last year’s game against the Atlanta Falcons for example. The Raiders were headed to New York the following week to avenge a 2019 loss to the New York Jets. They clearly overlooked the pitstop in Atlanta along the way (which I mentioned could be a possibility in last year’s “Trap Games” piece for what it’s worth). So now let’s see what possible trap games the Raiders are up against this year.