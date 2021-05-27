Peveler reflects on long career with Highland, welcomes Brackin as new principal

Principal Leslie Peveler poses with Highland Elementary School's hornet mascot on Monday. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Leaving Highland Elementary School is bittersweet for Leslie Peveler.

She has worked at the school on and off for the last 26 years but she will begin her new role as the Daviess County Public Schools director of elementary education and multi-tiered system of support coordinator beginning July 1.

Before Peveler became principal at Highland in 2012, she served as the school’s assistant principal.

But her history with the school goes deeper.

Prior to her principal roles, she was a staff developer and a teacher there, and long before that she walked the halls as a student.

Highland is a second home for her, and she considers the school’s students and staff part of her family.

“I’m going to miss the kids and their families, and just the connections that I’ve made over the years,” she said. “I’ll miss the little things — the hugs, the smiles, the good mornings, and I’ll miss the staff like crazy.”

In her new position as director of elementary education, Peveler will be responsible for collaborating with the superintendent, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning and the board of education in serving as the primary leader for all components of the DCPS elementary school program.

She’ll also ensure academic growth and on-grade-level performance of students in grades K-5, and will analyze assessment data for the purpose of affecting school improvement.

Multi-tiered system of support, also known as MTSS, is a framework that allows the district to work on academic and behavioral strategies for students, including positive behavior intervention supports, social-emotional learning, trauma-informed care, school and community collaboration, curriculum and instruction, professional learning, and response to intervention.

In her role as the MTSS coordinator, Peveler will work with the district leadership team to establish and monitor the MTSS implementation.

Peveler said these two roles go “hand-in-hand” because they both deal with specifically identifying student needs.

Kristy Brackin, current DCPS student services coordinator, has been tapped to be the next Highland principal, a position she will assume July 1. Brackin and her children both attended Highland, and she is excited to return in leadership role.

“I’m super excited,” she said, adding that she has spent some time at the school the past few weeks acclimating to the environment and the students and staff. “It’s been great getting to know everyone. Nothing is better than getting sweet little waves and hugs from kiddos, and receiving cute little notes of welcome. I can hardly wait.”

Like most educators looking ahead at the 2021-22 school year, Brackin is planning to have a “hopefully normal” school year that is not mired in COVID-19. She is currently looking into professional development opportunities for herself and staff, and “just looking ahead.”

Brackin said she has big shoes to fill as Highland’s next principal.

“I love Leslie,” Brackin said. “I’m so glad Leslie gets to be my support and my mentor in this position. I’m ready to just take the torch and lead the school.”

Brackin is a graduate of Daviess County High School, and earned an associates degree from Owensboro Community & Technical College, a bachelor of science degree in elementary education from Western Kentucky University, a master of arts degree in education from Indiana Wesleyan University and her Rank I in gifted and talented education and literacy at Murray State University. She completed her principal certification studies at the University of the Cumberlands. She was awarded the Larry Hager Service Above Self Award from the Owensboro Rotary Club in 2003 and was the DCPS Alpha Delta Kappa honoree in 2017.

Brackin began her education career as a student-teacher at Philpot Elementary School in 2002. She taught at Newton Parrish and Meadow Lands elementary schools. She also served as the instructional coach at MLES starting in 2012 until being named support services coordinator in 2018.

