All That CHAZ

Camp For All hosted its annual gala, which raised $800,000 for the not-for-profit, barrier-free camp working to enrich the lives of children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs and their families. A Starry Night Gala, co-chaired by Brooke and Jason Bernhardt and Dawn and Brett Berly, with underwriting chair Tom Behanick, was presented virtually. Audience members viewed a livestream hosted by Camp For All president and CEO Pat Sorrells and KPRC meteorologist Khambrel Marshall. This year's gala honored Dr. Joshua and Cheryl Samuels. The previous weekend, Camp For All hosted its Over The Edge event in partnership with its Rooftop Sponsor, The Howard Hughes Corporation. Fundraisers rappelled over the edge of the 31-story Woodlands Tower in The Woodlands. The rappellers each raised $1,500-plus to secure their rappelling spot; nearly $75,000 was raised to support the approximately 10,000 campers that the camp serves annually.