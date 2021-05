Workplace discrimination and harassment have always been a significant concern among different businesses. A study conducted in 2020 indicated that over a quarter of non-English employees were victims of prejudice. Many workers have faced being mistreated and discriminated against by their superiors/colleagues. On the other hand, LGBT+ workers face harassment, and a majority of these victims don’t even report the crime/s. So, the onus lies on office managers and employers to reduce discrimination by making workplaces secure and comfortable for their employees. There should be no room for tolerance towards discrimination based on gender, sexual orientation, color, ethnicity, faith, disability in a professional setting. And here’s how leaders can eliminate inequality in all forms: