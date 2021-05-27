Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Exclusive-Morgan Stanley closing Indonesian onshore equities business

investing.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is closing its Indonesian onshore institutional equities trading business, the investment bank said on Thursday in response to queries from Reuters. Morgan Stanley said in a statement that it "intends to cease its onshore broker-dealer activities in Indonesia. The firm remains committed to...

www.investing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indonesian#Bank Indonesia#Equities#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Singapore
Related
Stockscom-unik.info

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 524.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Businesscryptofinancialtimes.com

Morgan Stanley Backs Blockchain With Investment in Securitize

Startup Securitize Inc., which is developing a blockchain platform for investors to buy and sell shares in closely held companies and other assets, gathered $48 million in a fundraising round co-led by Morgan Stanley. The Series B round, also led by Blockchain Capital, marks the first investment in the blockchain...
Marketsadvisorhub.com

Morgan Stanley Nabs $4.5-Mln Merrill Lifer with Stock Plan Focus

A 27-year Merrill Lynch veteran broker in Washington, D.C. who helped lead a corporate plan advisory business has bolted for Morgan Stanley, likely taking individual clients who help him generate roughly $4.5 million in annual production, according to two sources familiar with his practice. Trevor Prescott Nelson, who started in...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Double Downgrades 17 Education & Technology (YQ) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Sheng Zhong downgraded 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ: YQ) from Overweight to Underweight with a price target of $3.00 (from $17.00). The analyst comments "7EDU will be impacted by the coming regulations like other stocks in our coverage, especially pre-paid tuition fee scrutiny, ban on advertisements from the current known regulations, and also tutoring hours restrictions. The improvement in operation was limited in 1Q21 and in-school MAU growth has also slowed. We revise down our MAU forecast to only increase by 1mn per year in F2021 and F2022. Our price target implies 0.8x 2022e P/S."
Public Healthfa-mag.com

Morgan Stanley To Require Vaccinations To Enter N.Y. Offices

Morgan Stanley plans to bar employees who aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 from entering its offices in the New York area, as a growing number of major Wall Street firms delay the return of staff who aren’t protected against the deadly virus. The policy, outlined in an internal memo, is one...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Co-Leads $48M Funding Round In Coinbase-Backed Securitize

What Happened: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has made its first investment in the blockchain industry, co-leading a $48 million investment round in digital asset securities firm Securitize, Inc. Blockchain Capital, Securitize’s largest investor, also co-led the round along with Morgan Stanley’s investment fund Morgan Stanley Tactical Value. According to a press...
Stocksinvestorsking.com

Equities Market Closes in Red on Monday

The Nigerian Exchange Limited extended its bearish trend on Monday as several unclear economic policies continue to dictate market sentiment. Investors traded 209,212,596 shares estimated at N1.763 billion during the trading hours of Monday. Market value of listed equities dipped to N20.089 trillion on Monday, while the Nigerian Exchange Limited...
Marketsfa-mag.com

Ex-Morgan Stanley Traders Turn Crypto Start-Up Into Unicorn

A group of former Morgan Stanley traders has turned their cryptocurrency venture into a unicorn by bringing Wall Street strategies to the brave new world. Amber Group, founded in 2018, raised $100 million from investors including DCM Ventures and Tiger Global Management, ramping up its valuation tenfold to $1 billion in just 18 months. The Series B fundraising also includes China Renaissance Group, Tiger Brokers, Gobi Partners and existing backers such as Coinbase Global Inc. and Pantera Capital, Hong Kong-based Amber said.
Industrytickerreport.com

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRO. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.74.
StocksShareCast

Morgan Stanley upgrades Ocado after selloff

The bank said that with the shares now down 34% since the peak in September, near-term risks are priced in. "Given the compelling total addressable market, and the share pricing in only 388p for new contracts, this represents an attractive entry point," it said. MS upped its price target on...
Stocksthecoinrepublic.com

Morgan Stanley believes Ethereum is better than Bitcoin

Ethereum and Bitcoin debate has continued in the cryptosphere. Morgan Stanley believes Ethereum has more potential than Bitcoin. Many believes ETH can take over the dominance of BTC. Proof-of-Stake helps ETH stay green and shielded from energy concerns. Demand for Ether among institutions is soaring heavily. Ethereum and Bitcoin are...
Marketsinvesting.com

ETH v BTC: Morgan Stanley Claims They Know Which Is Better and Why

ETH v BTC: Morgan Stanley Claims They Know Which Is Better and Why. The debate around the best, most profitable digital asset continues with ETH and Bitcoin leading the pack. Banking giant, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has thrown its hat into the ring in support of leading Altcoin ether. Bitcoin enthusiasts...
Businesstalesbuzz.com

Morgan Stanley resumes face-to-face meetings, cites ‘Zoom fatigue’

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman doesn’t just want his bankers back in the office — he wants them meeting with clients and investors, too. The hard-charging Wall Street boss — who earlier this week told the rank-and-file he expects them to be at their desks by Labor Day or face a pay cut — is meanwhile sending a similar message to the bank’s investors and clients: Zoom is out, and face-to-face meetings are in.
Stocksinvesting.com

Morgan Stanley Stick to Their Hold Rating for Plains GP Holdings

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Robert Kad maintained a Hold rating on Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP) on Friday, setting a price target of $13, which is approximately 9.06% above the present share price of $11.92. Kad expects Plains GP Holdings to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the second...
Businessinvezz.com

Here’s why Morgan Stanley is ‘most positive’ on Facebook stock

Morgan Stanley reiterates FB as the top pick in large-cap social media stocks. Ad growth will help Facebook offset engagement drop-offs, as per the analysts. Facebook is now a little under 25% up year-to-date in the stock market. Morgan Stanley analysts reiterated Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) as their favourite in...
Stocksinvesting.com

Match Rises as Morgan Stanley Sees Pent Up Demand

Investing.com -- Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was trading up about 1% after Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) resumed covering with a buy-equivalent rating. Analyst Lauren Schenk set a price target of $180, matching a Street-high from BTIG, according to data compiled by Investing.com. "We see pentup demand for social interaction driving accelerating '21...
New York City, NYCNN

Morgan Stanley CEO to NYC workers: Be back in the office by September or else

New York (CNN Business) — The CEO of one of Wall Street's top investment banks has a message for employees in its New York offices. You need to come back to work this fall. Morgan Stanley (MS) chief James Gorman said at an investing conference earlier this week that it's time for the bank's New York workers to head back to the office now that more people are getting vaccinated for Covid-19 and life is slowly returning to normal.