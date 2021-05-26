newsbreak-logo
Brad Pitt has been awarded joint custody of his kids with Angelina Jolie

By Corrina Allen
etalk.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeparation and subsequent divorce proceedings for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie date all the way back to 2016, following the reported private jet fight that took place between Pitt and his adopted son with Jolie, Maddox. Now, after five years of legal battles, Pitt has been awarded joint custody of the former couple’s children (with the exception of Maddox, who is now of legal adult age).

