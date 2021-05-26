Brad Pitt has been awarded joint custody of his kids with Angelina Jolie

As Angelina Jolie makes her long-awaited return as an action hero in Taylor Sheridan’s Those Who Wish Me Dead, it’s a good time to take a look at why that’s cause for no small measure of excitement. Jolie is a descendent of Hollywood royalty (her parents are Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, her godparents Maximillian Schell and Jacqueline Bisset), but when she emerged as her own thing – and the next big thing – in the mid-’90s, she was instantly branded as a tetchy, dangerous, punk rock party girl. Her portrayal of Gia Carangi in HBO’s Gia (1998), for which Jolie won both the Golden Globe and the SAG award, with the tagline “Too Beautiful to Die. Too Wild to Live” became the easiest, and broadest brush with which Jolie was popularly painted. Gia, a model who died of complications from AIDS, is a tragic figure made poetic by a culture that venerates beauty while being fascinated by the kind of recklessness it hypocritically condemns. Her sanguineous devotion to her first husband (and Hackers co-star) Jonny Lee Miller and then her second, Billy Bob Thornton, was made out to be the deviant perversions of some figment of a twisted collective fantasy. Wearing a vial of Billy Bob’s blood around her neck did more to exoticize her persona than Billy Bob wearing a vial of Jolie’s.